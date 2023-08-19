Kyle Richards' Feud With Jeff Lewis Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kyle Richards and Jeff Lewis got into a bit of a feud after Lewis made an off-hand remark about the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live." Richards has been in the news quite a bit lately, with all kinds of rumors about her life circulating on the internet. For example, the reality star has dropped a few pounds and really toned up her body, leaving some people convinced that she's been using the weight loss drug called Ozempic. The drug, called semaglutide in its generic form, is generally used for people with Type 2 diabetes and causes weight loss due to users' loss of appetite. There have also been rumors that Richards has been having an affair with her friend, Morgan Wade. Of course, these rumors only kicked into high gear after People magazine reported that Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, had separated.

On the August 8 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Lewis told host Andy Cohen, "Kyle and I are friends, and ... she didn't tell me she's a lesbian on Ozempic," according to Page Six. Lewis made the remark with a straight face and even got a chuckle out of Cohen, who had to cover his face and look away to contain himself. It was only a matter of time before Lewis' comments made headlines, however, and Richards responded.