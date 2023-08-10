The 5 Steamiest Moments From Kyle Richards And Morgan Wade's New Music Video

Although it didn't get too much screen time, Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards did film a bathtub scene together. The camera starts out in another part of the bathroom and begins to zoom in on the two women, who are sitting in a free-standing soaking tub, while surrounded by bubbles. The two are both holding pink bubble wands and blowing bubbles toward one another. "I've been working really hard, I've been pulling all-nighters. You text me from the yacht, you're sipping cider," are the lyrics that play over this portion of the video before the camera cuts away.

The next line of the song is directly related to dating someone famous. "Don't worry, I ain't tipping off Insider," Wade sings. From there, she appears to be inspired by the same daydreams Richards was having and picks up her guitar, set to write a song about how she's feeling. "But I'm drunk on Hemingway dreams. Fitzgerald ain't got nothing on me. Like the Bible, make you believe. You were blind, but you're gonna see," she sings.

As that's happening, Richards is decked out in 80s workout gear, complete with a leotard over a pair of leggings. Richards then does the splits, which "Real Housewives" fans know all about; in 2017, she called it a party trick on Instagram. This time around, Richards is wearing a pair of silver, strappy, open-toed heels — and Wade is looking on from next door.