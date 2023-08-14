Whatever Happened To The Actor Who Played A.J. On The Sopranos?

It's hard to compare HBO's "The Sopranos" to any other mafia-related series. The crime drama kept fans on their toes throughout its six seasons, which aired from 1999-2007. It was ranked as the best television show of all time by Rolling Stone, but that's all thanks to an incredible cast of characters.

Though much of the cast is forever linked to their "The Sopranos" roles, including the late James Gandolfini, who played mafia boss Tony Soprano, several of them have gone on to do incredible things in Hollywood. There's Edie Falco, who starred as Tony's wife, Carmela, who has continued to have an impressive career, including starring in the tv series "Nurse Jackie." Actor Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti, worked in several movies and the hit show "The White Lotus." Other stars like Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Drea de Matteo have also nabbed roles in television and film.

However, fans rarely hear about actor Robert Iler. Starring as spoiled A.J. Soprano, the son of Tony and Carmela Soprano, we haven't heard much about the actor since the show ended and left us in the dark (quite literally). Iler nailed his role of A.J., and fans would assume that he would find himself immersed in other exceptional roles as an adult. To much surprise, this star left Hollywood behind. Read on to see what happened to Robert Iler after his time on "The Sopranos."