The Wildly Generous Way James Gandolfini Thanked His Sopranos Co-Stars

Actor James Gandolfini gained his start in movies like "True Romance" and "She's So Lovely." However, when Gandolfini was cast as mobster Tony Soprano in the HBO television series "The Sopranos," it skyrocketed him to household name status. Yet, while the show aired from 1999 to 2007, Gandolfini struggled to be recognized as an individual actor, being typecast or asked to perform as Tony off-screen by fans.

In one instance, Gandolfini's integration with a fan's mother actually left him in tears. "She asks him to sign her Bible. He signs it 'Jim Gandolfini.' She says, 'No, not him. Not him.' Now he signs it 'Tony Soprano.' He's willing to do anything for this kid and his mom. We walk out of the room, and he rushes ahead of me through a door marked laundry room. When I get there, he's got his head buried in folded laundry, and he's sobbing like a baby," Sheila Nevins, the show's executive, told Vulture.

While Gandolfini passed away in 2013 after suffering a heart attack, his legacy continues to live on through people recollecting ways he helped them. Specifically, the actor thanked his "Sopranos" co-stars in a special way that they are still talking about today.