The Real Reason HBO Was So Concerned About James Gandolfini Before His Death
Actor James Gandolfini's death from a heart attack on June 19, 2013 shocked many. He died while holidaying in Rome (per Deadline). The 51-year-old was in the country to attend the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily. However, little did he know that the trip to Rome would be his last, and all that he had worked on would morph into some bittersweet legacy.
Gandolfini is most remembered for his role in the iconic HBO series "The Sopranos." He played mob boss Tony Soprano on the show, which won him three Emmys. Per Deadline, the actor also cashed out a million dollars per episode of the hit show. After his death, HBO had told the outlet that it would honor Gandolfini's death with a card on its currently airing episode on HBO Signature. "We're all in shock and feeling immeasurable sadness at the loss of a beloved member of our family. He was a special man, a great talent, but more importantly a gentle and loving person who treated everyone no matter their title or position with equal respect," the network said in a statement.
Gandolfini's presence and contribution to TV commanded attention, something he repeatedly reinstated with his role in "The Sopranos." Despite all the posthumous respect HBO showered on him, they were apparently not very happy with the actor's habits — they were even concerned about him before his death.
The network reportedly worried over James Gandolfini's lifestyle choices
In his book "Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers," journalist James Andrew Miller has much to share about HBO's journey with some of its iconic shows. Miller writes in the book that former Time Warner CEO and chairman, and HBO head, Jeff Bewkes, expressed concerns to him about James Gandolfini's health. "We were concerned about Gandolfini staying alive. Occasionally he would go on a bender or a coke binge. We had to stop production," Bewkes claimed (per New York Post). He also explained how the show's productions were expensive and were often delayed, and that the delay was "hard on the other actors' schedule."
Per Miller, Gandolfini would ensure that he'd always have something to keep himself engaged. He would bring a few bottles of "good Italian wine" for the team to drink before events such as the Golden Globe Awards. The concerns were plenty, but former HBO chairman Chris Albrecht, who was also interviewed for Miller's book, felt unconcerned about his health. "I don't remember us being worried he was going to die, but he became a real problem while shooting the show ... It became a lack of respect for the other actors as well, so there were sort of problems that bubbled up," he revealed.
In his book, Miller writes that Gandolfini was the "dominating and irresistible star" for HBO (per Vulture). With everything the actor brought to the network, concern for his health and behavior seemed inevitable.