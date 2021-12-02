The Real Reason HBO Was So Concerned About James Gandolfini Before His Death

Actor James Gandolfini's death from a heart attack on June 19, 2013 shocked many. He died while holidaying in Rome (per Deadline). The 51-year-old was in the country to attend the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily. However, little did he know that the trip to Rome would be his last, and all that he had worked on would morph into some bittersweet legacy.

Gandolfini is most remembered for his role in the iconic HBO series "The Sopranos." He played mob boss Tony Soprano on the show, which won him three Emmys. Per Deadline, the actor also cashed out a million dollars per episode of the hit show. After his death, HBO had told the outlet that it would honor Gandolfini's death with a card on its currently airing episode on HBO Signature. "We're all in shock and feeling immeasurable sadness at the loss of a beloved member of our family. He was a special man, a great talent, but more importantly a gentle and loving person who treated everyone no matter their title or position with equal respect," the network said in a statement.

Gandolfini's presence and contribution to TV commanded attention, something he repeatedly reinstated with his role in "The Sopranos." Despite all the posthumous respect HBO showered on him, they were apparently not very happy with the actor's habits — they were even concerned about him before his death.