La La Anthony Reveals Details About Her Heart Condition

La La Anthony is opening up about a troubling heart condition she hid from the public for years, and hoping to shed some light on the importance of listening to your body.

In her new cover interview with SELF, La La looks back on her career and the moment she was told she'd reached her peak. Fans will remember the reality star first began on MTV"s "Total Request Live" as a video jockey (VJ for short). Becoming the face of MTV and VH1 in the early 2000s seemed promising for La La, who even shared her wedding to NBA player Carmelo Anthony via their reality TV series. "MTV, people would always say, is like a gift and a curse," revealed La La. "They would always say, 'Well, what happens to all the VJs afterward?' [We would be told] being on MTV is the peak. And I was like, 'Why is that?' So I always wanted to reinvent myself."

The celeb moved on from her MTV days by becoming an actor, but it was one moment on the set of the "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot in 2019 that made La La realize she needed to prioritize her health. "I felt my heart racing all the time, but because it's all I ever really knew, I didn't even know that it was necessarily something wrong," admitted La La. "I just thought, Oh, you just feel your heart racing sometimes because you're working too much, you haven't slept, you're stressed." Doctors diagnosed the star with a heart condition that led La La to an emergency operating table.