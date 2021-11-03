Is La La Anthony Ready For Love After Divorcing Carmelo Anthony?
Following her divorce from Carmelo Anthony, La La Anthony seems to be enjoying the single life. In case you missed it, La La officially divorced from the NBA star on June 17, citing irreconcilable differences (per TMZ). This isn't the first time the two have parted ways, either. As TMZ also reported, La La and Carmelo first separated in 2017. Though La La didn't reveal the reason behind the separation at the time, it's believed it was due to her ex-husband's alleged infidelities. That same year, the professional basketball player reportedly fathered a child with a Chicago woman named Mia Burkes, per The Jasmine Brand. After a one-year-long split, however, La La and Carmelo seemingly tried to work it out for the sake of their son, Kiyan.
"They've reconciled," a source told Page Six in 2018. Things didn't stay good for too long, though, as Carmelo's wandering eye reportedly caused yet another slip-up in 2021. According to Hollywood Unlocked, La La's ex-husband reportedly impregnated a woman from the U.K., who gave birth to a set of twins in April. For La La, this was the straw that broke the camel's back. "I was bad because it was public," Kim Kardashian's BFF told Angie Martinez in October (via Us Weekly). "I was bad because there were other people involved. I was bad because there were allegations. It got bad."
But now that she's a single woman, is La La ready for love again?
La La Anthony is all about self-love (for now)
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, La La Anthony discussed how the single life is treating her so far, as well as what she's looking for in a potential new man. As far as the latter is concerned, the "Power" actor is hoping to find someone who "is chill and easy because that is pretty much [her] personality." Still, whoever she decides to date next will have to tip-toe around her and Carmelo Anthony's "protective" teenage son, Kiyan.
"Nobody can come next to me when my son is around at all!" La La joked. And though she is open to start dating again, her main focus is herself. "I am just really about self-love and taking care of myself," she admitted. "Obviously, my son, Kiyan, is 14, in high school, he is my priority, but I'm really just about tapping into me and what do I like to do and what do I enjoy." Clearly, she's all about that self-care.
She continued, "It has always been about everyone else but me, and this year I kind of want to make it a little bit about me." Though it's unclear when La La will be dating again, what's (almost) certain is that she won't walk down the aisle. "Marriage, I don't think I can do that ever again," she told Angie Martinez after her divorce from Carmelo became public, via People. "I mean, some amazing person would have to come. I don't see that happening again."