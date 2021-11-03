Is La La Anthony Ready For Love After Divorcing Carmelo Anthony?

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, La La Anthony discussed how the single life is treating her so far, as well as what she's looking for in a potential new man. As far as the latter is concerned, the "Power" actor is hoping to find someone who "is chill and easy because that is pretty much [her] personality." Still, whoever she decides to date next will have to tip-toe around her and Carmelo Anthony's "protective" teenage son, Kiyan.

"Nobody can come next to me when my son is around at all!" La La joked. And though she is open to start dating again, her main focus is herself. "I am just really about self-love and taking care of myself," she admitted. "Obviously, my son, Kiyan, is 14, in high school, he is my priority, but I'm really just about tapping into me and what do I like to do and what do I enjoy." Clearly, she's all about that self-care.

She continued, "It has always been about everyone else but me, and this year I kind of want to make it a little bit about me." Though it's unclear when La La will be dating again, what's (almost) certain is that she won't walk down the aisle. "Marriage, I don't think I can do that ever again," she told Angie Martinez after her divorce from Carmelo became public, via People. "I mean, some amazing person would have to come. I don't see that happening again."