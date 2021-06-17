What We Know About La La Anthony And Carmelo Anthony's Divorce

Another celebrity relationship bites the dust. Following in the wake of breakup bombshells à la Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, TMZ reported that TV personality La La Anthony officially filed for divorce from NBA star Carmelo Anthony on June 17, 2021. La La — who has been married to Carmelo for 11 years — cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce documents she filed in New York City. However, the news isn't a complete shock, as insiders told the outlet that the pair have been living separately for a while. For the sake of their 14-year-old son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, both La La and Carmelo remain committed to "a private and smooth transition in their relationship" (via E! News).

Carmelo and La La may have been separated for some time, but the pandemic appeared to bring them together. In April 2020, La La told Page Six that she, Kiyan, and Carmelo were quarantining together in Los Angeles. "I left New York because it was getting a little too hectic quarantining in my small apartment with my nieces, cousins and the rest of my family, so we came out and rented a house in LA," she revealed at the time. If anything, it was a silver lining for the couple who had endured their fair share of makeups and breakups — which begs the question, could a reconciliation be in the cards? Or is this truly the end of the road? Here's everything we know about La La and Anthony's divorce so far.