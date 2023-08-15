Lawyer Tells Us What Tuohys Could Lose After Michael Oher's Blind Side Scam Allegations

NFL star Michael Oher's recent slate of allegations against Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy — his so-called adoptive parents — has fans questioning the intent behind his adoption. The former NFL pro, who transformed from a homeless teenager to bonafide football star (thanks to the Tuohys, inspired the 2009 film, "The Blind Side." The film received positive reviews and garnered star Sandra Bullock her first-ever Academy Award. The film also made a killing at the box office, raking in more than $309 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo.

While Oher openly resented the way the film dramatized the challenges he faced as a teenager and his seeming lack of football knowledge, he never directed his grievances toward his family. Until now. On August 14, Oher filed a lawsuit against Sean and Leigh Anne, asserting that they failed to actually adopt him into their family, according to ESPN. Instead, according to Oher, the Tuohys put him under conservatorship, which opened doors for them to control his finances. He's hoping a judge will revoke their control and investigate the Tuohys' finances.

Ultimately, Oher's filing suggests that he believes the Tuohys took advantage of him. "Where other parents of Michael's classmates saw Michael simply as a nice kid in need, Conservators Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy saw something else: A gullible young man whose athletic talent could be exploited for their own benefit," read the paperwork (via NBC News). But how will this impact the Tuohys?