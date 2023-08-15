Fans Leap To Sandra Bullock's Defense Amid Blind Side Scandal: 'She Was Just Acting!'

Sandra Bullock was unfairly dragged into the middle of the drama involving Super Bowl champ Michael Oher and the Tennessee couple who assumed the role of his seemingly big-hearted adoptive parents, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. Now, Oher is claiming the Tuohys never actually adopted him at all, which would mean the touching events depicted in the movie that Bullock won her Oscar for in 2010, "The Blind Side," are all just a blatant lie.

In the film, Bullock plays the role of Leigh Anne, a mother who welcomes Oher (Quinton Aaron) into her upper-class family's home after learning that the teenager from the projects has nowhere else to go. She becomes fiercely protective of him, and he begins to excel on the football field with some stability and support in his life. Eventually, the Tuohys let Oher know that they want to become his legal guardians. But now, the real Oher is accusing the unromanticized version of the Tuohys of deceiving him by having him sign a conservatorship that allowed them to profit off of his name to the tune of millions. Per court documents obtained by ESPN, Oher claimed that the Bullock movie was a big payday for the Tuohys and their kids — but he was denied a well-deserved slice of the pie.

While Oher fights to control the narrative surrounding his own life story, fans of Bullock are leaping to her defense.