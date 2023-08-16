The Drama That Led To Mark Sheppard's Exit From Supernatural

When talking about shows as long-lasting as "Supernatural," it's easy to blank on some of the characters who have popped in and out. Besides the main crew, those recurring characters tend to slip our minds once they've made their grand exit from the show. In the case of "Supernatural," a handful of characters have made such an impact that the hole they left on the series can still be seen and felt long after they have bowed out — at least, that's what happened with Mark Sheppard's Crowley, the King of Hell.

Crowley first appeared in the fifth season of the fantasy drama and has been weaving in and out of the series until Sheppard was promoted to series regular for Season 10. The character was initially an antagonist that relentlessly tormented Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki's Sam, and Dean Winchester, who eventually turned into an unlikely ally over the years. His humor, smarts, and overall badassery eventually propelled him to fan-favorite status, and many were devastated when the character was killed off in Season 12 — in a way that was uncharacteristic of Crowley, no less.

Some may argue that Crowley's exit was justified, but Sheppard later made the revelation that he did not leave the series on his own terms.