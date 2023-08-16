The Drama Between Doja Cat And Her Fanbase The Kittenz Explained

Doja Cat's rollercoaster ride with her fanbase has had its fair share of drama, complete with some terse back-and-forths between the rapper and her online followers. In March 2022, the "Hot Pink" artist came under fire from fans in Paraguay when she was forced to cancel a show. Originally, she issued an apology but quickly backtracked. "I'm not sorry," she told fans (via TMZ). "I'm not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour." Doja even threatened to quit the industry altogether.

A year later, in July, the "Hot Pink" artist went nuclear on fans online. "I don't give a f**k what you think about my personal life," Doja replied to a disgruntled fan on Instagram, BuzzFeed noted, adding, "I never have and never will." This stemmed from backlash Doja received after photos of her on a yacht with boyfriend J. Cyrus surfaced earlier in the month. Many fans took issue with the rapper dating Cyrus — who gained notoriety on Vine but was the subject of much controversy in the past.

Fans pointed out Cyrus had a problematic past that included allegations of grooming minors, and one Doja fan reposted a statement where he apologized for his actions. According to some, Doja responded by blocking fans who attacked her relationship with Cyrus. Eventually, Doja disavowed her "Kittenz" fanbase altogether.