That's NOT Hot! Paris Hilton's Out Of Touch Hawaiian Vacation Has Critics Raging

Paris Hilton did not heed the sage advice of Hawaiian native Jason Momoa. In an Instagram video, the "Aquaman" star begged tourists not to come to Maui after wildfires devastated the island. As of this writing, nearly 100 people have died in the fires, and thousands of others have been left homeless. A day after Momoa filmed his video, Hilton was spotted enjoying an idyllic day at the beach just 30 miles away from the town that was hit hardest by one of the blazes.

The Daily Mail published photos of Hilton and her family at a Wailea beach resort. In one image, she was wading in the waves and holding her son, Phoenix, while her husband, Carter Reum, leaned in for a kiss. In another, Hilton flashed a big smile while carrying Phoenix and a yellow duck float. The optics were not great, which is probably why a source reached out to the Daily Mail to say that Hilton wasn't completely ignoring the death and destruction during her relaxing family vacay. "She has been gathering supplies and taking them to shelters," the insider said. But apparently, what made Hilton decide to stop getting papped on the beach was learning that one of her own family members was in need of aid. "Her uncle's restaurant in Lahaina burned down," a source told Fox News. Unfortunately for Hilton, the damage had already been done, and she became the social media pariah du jour.