Bruce Willis' Wife Says She's 'Not Good' As Actor's Dementia Struggle Continues

Everything has changed for Bruce Willis due to his health diagnosis, and his wife Emma Heming Willis and the rest of his family are doing everything they can to care for him. On August 14, Emma uploaded a "care partner PSA" for those who are also looking after loved ones with dementia and opened up about her own mental health. The model explained how she finds it important to break away from the "doom and gloom" mindset that creeps in often.

"I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can," Emma confided. "I do that for myself, I do that for our two children, and Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way ... I don't want it to be misconstrued that I'm good because I'm not. I'm not good. But I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family." His wife added in her caption: "When we are not looking after ourselves, we are no good to the people we love who we want to show up for and take care of."

Fans took to the comments to commend Emma for her honesty about the mental toll and how self-care is paramount. "When the airline oxygen masks fall, you're told to put your mask on first ... It's the same when you're caring for a loved one," one user wrote. "Thank you for your openness and sharing YOU," another praised.