Christina Ricci portrayed the beloved and mysterious Wednesday Addams in 1991's "The Addams Family." And, unfortunately, her marriage to James Heerdegen seemed like a horror show in its own right.

Ricci and dolly grip Heerdegen met on the "Pan Am" set and soon began dating. Seven years after marrying in 2013, Ricci filed for divorce. In 2020, the actress was granted an emergency protective order against her husband after police were called to their home. Ricci alleged that Heerdegen started physically and emotionally abusing her in front of their son, Freddie. Photos obtained by TMZ captured injuries on Ricci's hands and arms. In 2021, Ricci obtained a domestic violence restraining order, which granted her full custody of Freddie and ordered Heerdegen to say 100 yards away.

By 2022, the couple reached a divorce settlement and appeared to agree on custody, with Ricci as the primary parent and tie-breaker for Freddie's education and medical decisions. Despite this, Ricci requested an emergency hearing after her ex allegedly tried to stop her from taking her son on an NYC trip. In court documents obtained by Page Six, Ricci said, "Jimmy's refusal to agree causes me concern, because he clearly was being vindictive and retaliatory when he initially refused my request to travel for the additional dates." In the past, Heerdegen had reportedly reneged on his custody agreements with Ricci. As of June 2023, the exes' battles appear to be ongoing.