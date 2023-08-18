Were Jennifer Garner And Patrick Dempsey Ever More Than Co-Stars?

Jennifer Garner and Patrick Dempsey have explored their romantic connection on-screen, as their characters had a fling in the 2010 rom-com "Valentine's Day." They reportedly had strong chemistry while filming, according to the Daily Mail. But were the actors ever an item off-camera?

In 2015, Garner and Dempsey found their respective relationships coming to a halt. After a 10-year marriage, Garner and Ben Affleck shared that they were filing for divorce, per People. In a joint statement, they said, "We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time." That same year, Dempsey and celebrity makeup artist Jillian Fink nearly got divorced. Fink filed for divorce, attributing their split to irreconcilable differences, per Us Weekly. The couple, who had been married since 1999, stated, "It is with careful consideration and mutual respect that we have decided to end our marriage."

As their marriages coincidentally crumbled, rumors later flew that things were heating up between Garner and Dempsey. But were these claims true?