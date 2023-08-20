The Medical Emergency That Nearly Cost Chad Michael Murray His Life

You may recognize Chad Michael Murray from his time on the hit television series "One Tree Hill." Murray became an overnight heartthrob when he took on the role of Lucas Scott on the show, which ran from 2003 through 2012. What you may not know about him, however, is that he almost died when he was 15 years old. The actor opened up about the traumatic experience during an interview on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show" back in 2019. "They didn't know what was wrong," he said, referring to the doctors who were running tests on him after he had fallen ill.

"This sounds so stupid — and trust me, I'm not on an ego trip when I say this — but because I was in physical good condition, my abdomen was tight and when I started bleeding internally, my stomach didn't expand," Murray, who was a high school football player at the time, continued. "Basically, my abs kept it flat so the doctors couldn't tell I was bleeding. They saw my red and white blood cells dropping but they didn't know where it was going," he added. Come to find out, Murray's intestines had twisted. A rare but extremely serious condition, according to the University of California San Francisco' Department of Surgery, that is considered life-threatening. Indeed, Murray says that the medical emergency almost killed him.