What The Cast Of One Tree Hill Is Doing Today
Between the scheming, relationship drama, and heartbreaking deaths, CW's "One Tree Hill" will remain forever etched in the minds of many. The show first premiered in September 2003 and went on to air for nine seasons. During that time, the show's popularity grew, amassing a large following among television lovers and bagging multiple awards along the way. In April 2012, the show's final episode aired, marking the end of the iconic teen drama. But while over a decade has passed since the curtains were drawn, "One Tree Hill" has remained in the news, albeit not for good reasons.
In 2017, Hilarie Burton who acted as Peyton Sawyer, alongside many other female cast and crew members on the show released a letter, accusing show creator Mark Schwahn of creating a toxic work environment. "Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally," the letter read, per Variety. "Many of us were spoken to in ways that ran the spectrum from deeply upsetting, to traumatizing, to downright illegal. And a few of us were put in positions where we felt physically unsafe."
But while Schwahn has since been blacklisted in Hollywood, Burton and her other co-stars have gone on to record amazing personal and career milestones post "One Tree Hill." Take a look at what they've been up to!
Chad Michael Murray
Chad Michael Murray starred as Lucas Scott, the underdog student-turned-basketball player whose love triangle with Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer would go on to keep us all on our toes. But while his personal life off the screen includes no love triangle (at least to our knowledge), Murray's love life has been just as interesting. After breaking off his seven-year engagement to Kenzie Dalton, Murray started dating his "Chosen" Sarah Roemer co-star in 2014. The pair got married in 2015 and have since welcomed two children together, according to People Magazine. Similar to his personal life, Murray's acting career has also continued to evolve.
In 2013, Murray was cast as Officer Ingram in "Fruitvale Station," a biographical movie highlighting the final hours leading up to the death of Oscar Grant, a 22-year-old African-American man killed by police officer Johannes Mehserle in 2009. Murray has since also circled back to television with roles in shows like 2014's "Agent Carter," and CW's "Riverdale." Between all of the roles and changes in his personal life, Murray finds comfort and solace in his faith. "I feel stronger and safer walking onto my sets every day knowing that I have God with me every day. Jesus is there with me every day," he told Fox News in 2022.
In addition to acting, Murray is also an accomplished writer with two books; "Everlast'" published in 2011, and "American Drifter: An Exhilarating Tale of Love and Murder" released in 2017, under his belt.
James Lafferty
James Lafferty's Nathan Scott was initially an arrogant, self-absorbed teenager but by the season finale of "One Tree Hill," he had become one of the show's most beloved characters. Since his time on "One Tree Hill" came to an end, Lafferty has continued to go strong in the acting scene, with credits in movies like "Lost on Purpose," "Waffle Street" "Oculus," and "Small Town Crime," per his IMDb. Lafferty has also appeared in a number of shows including NBC's crime thriller "Crisis", 2020's "The Right Stuff" as well as Netlfix's miniseries "The Haunting of Hill House." In 2015, Lafferty who previously directed four episodes of "One Tree Hill," put on his directing hat again for one episode of the E! reality show "The Royals." As credited on his IMDb, page, Lafferty directed four more episodes of the show.
In 2017, he teamed up with his former "One Tree Hill" co-star Stephen Colletti to create and produce "Everyone is Doing Great," a comedy show highlighting the life of struggling actors. Though they initially struggled to push the show, a stroke of luck shone on Lafferty and Colletti in 2020 when Hulu acquired distribution rights in the United States. "Distribution through Hulu was always our dream scenario, and we couldn't be more grateful for the show's opportunity to reach their audience," Lafferty told Deadline. In July 2023, Colleti and Laffery released the second season of "Everyone is Doing Great," and confirmed, per Variety, that a third season was coming soon.
Sophia Bush
Sexy, confident, and popular, Sophia Bush's Brooke Davis ruled Tree Hill High School and beyond. Through the show's nine seasons, viewers watched Bush's character go through many phases, evolving from a high school cheerleader to a successful entrepreneur and then to a wife and mother of twins. Off the screen, the actor's life was moving just as fast. In 2006, while still filming "One Tree Hill," Bush landed a role as Beth McIntyre in the teen comedy, "John Tucker Must Die," a movie that went on to gross over $60 million at the box office.
In the years since "One Tree Hill" ended, Bush stacked up more acting credits. Bush is known as Detective Erin Lindsay — a role she debuted in 2014's "Chicago P.D." and has reprised across different shows including "Chicago Med," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Chicago Justice" as listed on her IMDb. In 2021, Bush. alongside two of her "One Tree Hill" co-stars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz launched "Drama Queens," a rewatch podcast detailing their time on the CW show.
Bush has also kept busy in the love department. Following a short-lived five-month marriage to "One Tree Hill" co-star Chad Michael Murray, a one-year relationship with James Lafferty, an on-and-off romance with Austin Nichols, and a two-year relationship with Jesse Lee Soffer, Bush found love in businessman Grant Hughes. The pair were first linked together in 2020 and were together for two years before getting married in June 2022.
Hilarie Burton
After playing the rebellious and talented artsy Peyton Sawyer for six seasons, Hilarie Burton left "One Tree Hill" in 2009. Following her exit from the show, Burton landed a role as Sara Ellis, a recurring character in the crime drama "White Collar," which aired between 2009 and 2014. The "One Tree Hill" alum has also appeared in many more shows including "Lethal Weapon," "Grey's Anatomy" and Extant. In the film department, Burton has become something of a Lifetime network regular with a number of the network's Christmas movies under her belt. Amongst her many accomplishments, Burton is also a best-selling author, having released her first memoir "The Rural Diaries" back in 2020.
Beyond their time together working on "One Tree Hill," Burton has also gone on to enjoy a close bond with some of her former co-stars, including onscreen bestie Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz. "[We're] actually friends ... not fair-weather friends," the "Lethal Weapon" star once told Refinery29 of her friendship with Bush. "I'd say the same goes for Sophia [Bush] and me. I think, underneath, there was an understanding between the two of us, like, we're in this to win it."
In October 2019, after 10 years together, Burton married Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 2019. According to People Magazine, the couple shares two kids, son Augustus, born in March 2010, and daughter George born in February 2018.
Bethany Joy Lenz
While playing the role of Haley James Scott, the nerdy girl next door turned wife and mom on 'One Tree Hill," Bethany Joy Lenz continued to pursue her musical interests, having released her first album "Preincarnate" in 2002. "I was probably singing before I could talk," Lenz told Today. "Musical theater is my passion. If I could afford it, I would just do dinner theater and live a simple life." Unsurprisingly, since wrapping up the CW drama, Lenz has released a number of projects including a 2020 Christmas album titled "Snow." As for acting, Lenz has also appeared on shows like "Dexter," "Colony," and "Pearson," a spin-off of the 2011 legal drama "Suits." Lenz has become a Hallmark regular often appearing in many of the network's Christmas-themed movies including "The Christmas Secret," "An Unexpected Christmas" and "Five Star Christmas."
During her time on "One Tree Hill," Lenz tied the knot with Michael Galeotti in December 2005. Six years later, the couple welcomed their first child together. Sadly, only a year later, she was back to announce her divorce from Galeotti. "We remain friendly and dedicated to raising our beautiful girl in love and we appreciate your prayers and support during this difficult time. I feel immensely humbled and grateful that God works all things for the good of those who love Him," she added in a statement released on her blog (via E! News)
Paul Johansson
Long before landing his role as Dan Scott on "One Tree Hill" actor Paul Johansson starred as Greg Hughes on the NBC drama series "Santa Barbara" between 1989 and 1990. Following his time on the NBC drama, Johansson had short stints in others including "Beverly Hills, 90210," and "Lonesome Dove: The Series." Then in 2003, he was cast as Dan Scott, the manipulative, self-absorbed father of Lucas and Nathan Scott. After evolving from the show's biggest villain to doting father and grandfather Johansson's character was killed off in Season 9 of the show. Since "One Tree Hill" ended, the veteran actor remains close to his former co-stars. "I feel like this is my family. These guys are my family for life. We'll always be close. We talk when we need each other, too, not just when we're just catching up," he told The Messenger in 2023.
Since the show, Johansson has continued to act in shows like "Van Helsing," and "Mad Men." Similarly, in film, the longtime actor has also continued to ramp up his resume, appearing in a number of projects including 2016's "Dear Eleanor" and Edward John Drake's "Detective Knight: Redemption," where he starred alongside Bruce Willis. "Filming this movie was an absolute blast. We did it last year in December in Vancouver," Johansson gushed to Digital Journal of his time on set. 'It gave me the opportunity to work with one of my biggest idols in Hollywood — Bruce Willis so it was humbling and lovely."
Moira Kelly
On "One Tree Hill," Moira Kelly portrayed Karen Roe, Lucas Scott's mother who was forced into single motherhood after her high school sweetheart Dan Scott abandoned her. Following her time as Karen on the CW drama, Kelly continued acting in minor roles on shows like "Law & Order" and "Numb3rs." Kelly has also appeared in a number of projects including "Deadly Sorority" and 2018's "Girl in the Bunker." Kelly has since reprised her role as Donna Hayward in "Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces," a compilation of deleted and extended scenes from the original "Twin Peaks: Fire Walks With Me" released back in 1992. In addition, Kelly has also appeared in a couple of holiday-themed movies including Lifetime's "Christmas in Louisiana" and Hallmark's "My Southern Family Christmas." In 2023, Kelly starred as Jo in the Prime Video original series "Citadel. "
Though she was a regular on the show for only four seasons, Kelly has maintained her relationship with most of her former "One Tree Hill" co-stars. In October 2021, she appeared on the "Drama Queens" podcast where she, alongside co-hosts Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush, and Bethany Joy Lenz reminisced on their time on the CW drama. In the episode, Burton who left "One Tree Hill" after Season 6 credited Kelly for encouraging her to leave the show's toxic environment. "It's like, Oh, my God. You don't know that you saved my life," Burton said. "I don't know what would have happened to me if I stayed."
Craig Sheffer
Craig Sheffer first shot into the limelight in the early '80s with minor roles in shows like "One Life to Live" and "The Hamptons." By the late 1980s, Sheffer had become more established with a lot more credits to his name. In 1987, he acted as Hardy Jenns, one of the main characters of the teen drama "Some Kind of Wonderful" before going on to star as the lead character in 1990's "Nightbreed."
In "One Tree Hill," Sheffer starred as Keith Scott, Lucas Scott's uncle who went on to have a romantic relationship with his mother Karen Roe. Given the absence of Lucas's biological father, Keith stepped into the fatherly figure role, often providing the high school basketball player with support and guidance. Sadly, only three seasons later, Sheffer left the show after his character was killed off. Since his abrupt exit from "One Tree Hill," Sheffer's resume has ramped up his resume, appearing in a number of movies through the years. In 2013, Sheffer appeared as Major Brian Hoffman in "Battledog." In 2016, he was cast as William Porter in the action flick "Code of Honor" and also appeared in 2023 "Velocity Girl," starring as Sheriff Earl Gentry.
In January 2023, Deadline reported that Sheffer had joined the cast of "Man in the Long Black Coat," a film centered around a teenage boy accused of murder and a man who seeks to solve the mysterious case.
Jackson Brundage
Though he came on "One Tree Hill" a little later than the others, child actor Jackson Brundage managed to capture hearts all the same. First introduced in Season 5, Brundage was cast as Jamie Scott, the son of Nathan Scott and Haley James Scott — a role he went on to play till the season finale. Unsurprisingly, when "One Tree Hill" wrapped up, Brundage continued to give acting a go. According to Entertainment Weekly, between 2012 and 2015, Brundage acted as Joe Hobbs in the Nick at Nite sitcom "See Dad Run." Brundage has also tried his hands at voice acting, with IMDb crediting him for voicing the character of Foo on the Nickelodeon show "Harvey Breaks." Despite his seemingly budding career, E! News reports that Brundage retired from acting in 2015 and has instead opted for a quieter life behind the scenes.
But while he might have left acting behind, Brundage has maintained a close relationship with his "One Tree Hill" co-stars. "Had some great conversations with these lovely people at my table last weekend! Thank you all for coming out to Wilmington!," Brundage captioned a 2019 photo of himself and some of the show's cast members sitting around a table. Born in January 2001, Brundage turned 22 in 2023.
Barbara Alyn Woods
Actor Barbara Alyn Woods is another veteran alum of the hit 2000s teen series. On "One Tree Hill," she played Deb Scott, mom to Nathan Scott and wife to Deb Scott. Prior to this role, however, Woods had made a name for herself as a television actor, landing her first major role in 1993's "Eden." Between 1997 and 2000, Woods was back on the screen, playing the role of Diane Szalinsk in "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," a science fiction sitcom based on the 1989 show of the same title.
After her time on "One Tree Hill" came to an end, Woods briefly appeared as Mrs. Caldwell in the 2013 ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs." Between 2021 and 2022, she was also in the television adaptation of "Chucky" where she acted as Michelle Cross, starring alongside her real-life daughter Alyvia Alyn Lind. "I mean, she's an amazing actress, and I think I've always known that, but to be on set with her and for her to be my scene partner was absolutely amazing," Woods gushed to TV Fanatic about her daughter. "And now I know more than ever how talented she is. I thank Don for giving us this opportunity. It's enhanced our relationship on a whole new level."
Lee Norris
Actor Lee Norris played the beloved Marvin "Mouth" McFadden on "One Tree Hill." Though he initially started out as a recurring character, Norris soon became a regular, appearing throughout the show's nine seasons. Since his time on the CW drama, Norris has gone on to reprise his role as Stuart Minkus on "Girl Meets World," a spin-off to "Boy Meets World," the ABC sitcom that aired between September 1993 and May 2000. "I've had a great time being back on set with some of my old friends," Norris told E! News in 2014. "It still amazes me how many people love and remember Minkus, and I'm excited for the fans to catch up with him after all these years."
Per his IMDb, Norris also briefly had a role in "The Walking Dead," appearing only in two episodes in 2017. Two years later, Norris teamed up with some of his former "One Tree Hill" co-stars to appear in Lifetime's "A Christmas Wish." In 2020, he also landed a minor role as a messenger in Apple TV's "Greyhound." Per People Magazine, Norris who got married to his wife Andrea, has reportedly also welcomed a son since leaving "One Tree Hill.
Antwon Tanner
Antwon Tanner starred as Antwon "Skills" Tanner, one of Lucas Scott's best friends who also joined the Ravens and eventually became a high school basketball coach after high school. Throughout the show, Tanner made a lot of friends and proved himself loyal to the end. These on-screen friendships however apparently translated to real life as Tanner has maintained a close bond with his former co-stars. "My biggest thing was, I met a whole family," he said during a 2021 appearance on the Drama Queens podcast. "That was like, huge for me because I hated it in North Carolina at first ... There was nothing to do ... Season 5 or 6 is when ... Wilmington started growing a little bit. So I was like, 'I could get used to this."
Following "One Tree Hill," Tanner continued to snag up acting gigs, appearing in movies like "The Dempsey Sisters," "Fade Away," and "Who Can I Run To," according to People Magazine. In television, Tanner's resume boasts roles in shows like "NYPD Blue," and "Black Jesus" where he played the role of Jason. In 2018, Tanner reunited with his former "One Tree Hill" co-stars Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton, and Robert Buckley for the Lifetime holiday flick "The Christmas Contract."