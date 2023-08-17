Meet Olivia Dunne's Rumored Boyfriend, MLB Prospect Paul Skenes

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is reportedly dating pitcher Paul Skenes, a rising MLB star born in Orange County, California with a 90 MPH fastball and a bright future in the sport. Dunne's social media presence may be forging connections between women's gymnastics — she was on the US national team ad is considered the highest-valued female college athlete as of 2022 at $3.3 million annually – and the influencer lifestyle, but fans still want to know who she's dating. Up until very recently, her dating life was pretty much the only information that she didn't volunteer to the public.

Dunne has openly shared traits about her dream partner, even though she kept the names of her possible prospects under wraps. "My favorite thing in a guy is when they're kind to their mothers," shared Dunne during the "Full Send" podcast (via Lifestyle SI). "Like if they don't have respect for their mother, then they're out the door."

Recently, the famous college gymnast implied that she was dating former LSU baseball star Paul Skenes. Fortunately for Ms. Dunne, he fits the description of a respectful son. Well, we at least know that he respects his mom's taste in fashion. According to MLB, Skenes sought out his mom's wisdom while preparing to sign his $9.2 million minor league contract with the Pirates in July. And though he was unsure if a tie adorned with a skull and crossbones would be appropriate, he took a chance on his mom's approval. "To be honest, my mom had to talk me into buying it," Skenes revealed. "I was like, 'I'm going to look like an idiot.' I actually really like it."