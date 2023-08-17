Jamie Foxx Says He's Feeling Like Himself Again After Health Scare
Jamie Foxx has provided fans with another health update after a medical emergency that nearly cost him his life. "You're lookin at a man who is thankful... finally startin to feel like myself... it's been an unexpected dark journey... but I can see the light," Foxx captioned an Instagram post on August 16. His latest post comes about a month after he shared a candid video in which he said, "I went through something that I thought I'd never, ever go through." Foxx has not explained what happened to him, nor has he given specific details about what caused his hospitalization back in April. At the time, his daughter, Corinne, released a statement sharing that her father had "experienced a medical complication," according to People magazine. In the now-deleted Instagram post, Corinne sounded upbeat as she said that her father was "on his way to recovery," though she didn't elaborate on what had happened.
And while many fans still find themselves wondering what exactly happened to the "Django Unchained" star, everyone seems relieved to know that he was able to pull through and that he is feeling better. Meanwhile, there is one thing that Foxx is open to talking about as he continues on this journey.
Jamie Foxx has expressed gratitude to anyone who sent him well wishes
Jamie Foxx has not been shy about showing emotion, as evidenced by the heartfelt messages that he has shared about the people who he says really helped him pull through a scary time. For example, in early August, Foxx took to Instagram to wish his sister, Deidra Dixon, a happy birthday. In his caption, he also credited her with saving his life. "Without you I would not be here... had you not made the decisions that you made I would've lost my life," he wrote. Dixon isn't the only person that Foxx has publicly thanked, either; he has also publicly thanked his daughter Corinne for her role in making sure that he pulled through.
Foxx has also been sure to thank any one who sent support his way over the course of the past five months or so. "I'm thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers... I have a lot of people to thank... u just don't know how much it meant... I will be thanking all of you personally... and if you didn't know... GOD IS GOOD... all day every day," Foxx's Instagram caption read. He also added a couple of hashtags, including "#nobaddays" and "#imbackandimbetter" — and we couldn't be more relieved to hear it.