Jamie Foxx Says He's Feeling Like Himself Again After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx has provided fans with another health update after a medical emergency that nearly cost him his life. "You're lookin at a man who is thankful... finally startin to feel like myself... it's been an unexpected dark journey... but I can see the light," Foxx captioned an Instagram post on August 16. His latest post comes about a month after he shared a candid video in which he said, "I went through something that I thought I'd never, ever go through." Foxx has not explained what happened to him, nor has he given specific details about what caused his hospitalization back in April. At the time, his daughter, Corinne, released a statement sharing that her father had "experienced a medical complication," according to People magazine. In the now-deleted Instagram post, Corinne sounded upbeat as she said that her father was "on his way to recovery," though she didn't elaborate on what had happened.

And while many fans still find themselves wondering what exactly happened to the "Django Unchained" star, everyone seems relieved to know that he was able to pull through and that he is feeling better. Meanwhile, there is one thing that Foxx is open to talking about as he continues on this journey.