Look At Khloé Kardashian's Close Relationship With Her Niece Dream

It's hard to keep up with the Kardashian's ever-growing brood but if there's one thing to say about them, they're a tight family. Khloé Kardashian first became an aunt when her oldest sister Kourtney had Mason Disick in 2009. Now, as a mother of two and an aunt to 10 nieces and nephews, Khloé certainly has a lot of experience with kids. "Khloé is incredible. She's the best mom loving and nurturing and supportive and caring. She's firm and she's funny. If you have Khloé for your auntie, you're probably the luckiest little kid in the universe," her mother Kris Jenner shared on an episode of "The Kardashians" (via the Daily Mail).

While Khloé is close to all her siblings' kids, she's particularly close with Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, whom he shares with Blac Chyna. Dream and Khloé's daughter, True, are close in age and frequently hang out together. "True and Dream are best friends and love being together and that's the main reason why Khloé's with them so much. Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They're very close," a source told People. So close in fact, that Khloé did whatever she could to be there when Dream was born.