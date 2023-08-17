Everyone Who Has Supposedly Romanced Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne has earned tens across the board not just for her gymnastics, but also for her gorgeous looks. The athlete has slowly taken over the world and has had many men falling to their knees in hopes of landing a date with the gymnast.
According to Dunne's website, she started her gymnastics journey at only 3 years old. She admits she initially wanted to wear a "sparkly pink leotard," but this ultimately changed, as it was clear she had a natural ability. She went on to win many competitions, and in 2017, she accepted a scholarship to Louisiana State University. During her college career, Dunne's popularity has only skyrocketed. The gymnast began gaining fame on social media as people were drawn to both her performance and appearance.
"Today" spoke with Dunne about her newfound fame and even the athlete herself is stunned by how popular she has become. She said, "It's hard to wrap my head around at times." Men have flocked in droves to attend meets in which she's competing and it's gotten so crazy that LSU even had to increase security protocols. And it's not just students who have tried to woo the gymnast; some popular singers, athletes, and influencers have reportedly shot their shot with Dunne, too.
Olivia Dunne supposedly dated some big-name athletes
It would make a lot of sense if Olivia Dunne found herself in a relationship with another athlete. They would be able to understand her demanding schedule and that athlete mindset. So, it's no surprise that the gymnast has been rumored to have romances with several athletes.
In early June 2023, Dunne sparked rumors with Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, per The U.S. Sun. The gymnast shared a photo of her and the football player on her Instagram Story posing side by side, each holding up their hands in an L-shape. Like Dunne, Jefferson attended Louisiana State University and was repping the school with the gymnast in the photo. It all seemed innocent but the internet went wild with speculation that the two were exploring a romantic relationship. However, neither Dunne nor Jefferson ever confirmed these rumors.
It seems as though the gymnast can't be pictured with a guy without romance rumors starting. Jefferson wasn't the only athlete Dunne was connected to simply because they took a photo together. NASCAR driver Chase Elliot and the gymnast sent the internet ablaze in late June 2023 after they were seen taking a photo together at one of the driver's meets, per the Daily Mail. The two reportedly were hanging out before Elliot's race and the NASCAR driver even took Dunne for a ride in his car. But these romance rumors seemed to be just that... rumors.
Olivia Dunne reportedly hooked up with Morgan Wallen
Did Olivia Dunne hook up with country singer Morgan Wallen? That was the rumor around town. In February 2022, the "Last Night" artist called it quits with his girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, per Page Six. After breaking up with his beau, Wallen was seemingly single and ready to mingle.
In May 2023, the singer was set to perform, but called off the concert due to losing his voice, per Famous News. Although Wallen claimed he was unable to perform because of his vocal situation, a security guard suggested that the singer was too drunk to perform. Apparently, he had gotten wasted the night before and hooked up with Dunne. Famous News suggested this was all a rumor, but anonymous gossip site DeuxMoi reported that the two did hook up (via The Things).
Neither Dunne nor Wallen ever confirmed or denied the romance rumors but the gymnast did spark more buzz about the two after she shared a TikTok on social media. The video showed the gymnast dancing to Wallen's hit song "Everything I Love," per Outkick. The post came shortly after the singer canceled his concert and reportedly had a fling with the gymnast. While it seemed like all signs pointed to the two hooking up, neither Wallen nor Dunne have spoken about the romance rumors.
Olivia Dunne rejected Josh Richards
Olivia Dunne and influencer Josh Richards have been at the center of romance rumors for a while. It all started in 2021 when Richards duetted one of the athlete's TikToks that made it seem like he was interested in the gymnast. But it seems like fans may not have gotten the full story.
Richards revealed on the "BFFs" podcast that he posted the TikTok after his friends discovered he was messaging Dunne on Snapchat. The influencer's friends were completely shocked that he knew the one and only Dunne. Shortly after, one of the gymnasts' TikToks popped up, and Richards thought it would be hilarious to make a video that made it seem as though he was interested in the athlete. Sadly for Richards, whether he truly liked Dunne or not, he wouldn't have had a chance. The gymnast appeared on the podcast two weeks later and revealed that she had a boyfriend.
Fast-forward a year later and Dunne announced that she and her boyfriend called it quits on the "BFFs" podcast. She said, "That didn't age well. No, that just did not work out." The hosts of the podcast, including Richards, all insinuated that her ex-boyfriend may have potentially cheated on her. So could Jolivia be a thing? Well, Dunne made the rumors even bigger after she shared that she would marry Richards in a game of "Kiss, Marry, Kill." The flirtatious behavior between the two continued, but it seems like nothing truly came from it.