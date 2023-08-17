Everyone Who Has Supposedly Romanced Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne has earned tens across the board not just for her gymnastics, but also for her gorgeous looks. The athlete has slowly taken over the world and has had many men falling to their knees in hopes of landing a date with the gymnast.

According to Dunne's website, she started her gymnastics journey at only 3 years old. She admits she initially wanted to wear a "sparkly pink leotard," but this ultimately changed, as it was clear she had a natural ability. She went on to win many competitions, and in 2017, she accepted a scholarship to Louisiana State University. During her college career, Dunne's popularity has only skyrocketed. The gymnast began gaining fame on social media as people were drawn to both her performance and appearance.

"Today" spoke with Dunne about her newfound fame and even the athlete herself is stunned by how popular she has become. She said, "It's hard to wrap my head around at times." Men have flocked in droves to attend meets in which she's competing and it's gotten so crazy that LSU even had to increase security protocols. And it's not just students who have tried to woo the gymnast; some popular singers, athletes, and influencers have reportedly shot their shot with Dunne, too.