Kellie Pickler Speaks Out For The First Time On Her Husband's Tragic Death

Kellie Pickler has always been vulnerable about sharing her life with the public and now she's speaking out about her life's latest tragedy.

In February 2023, Pickler lost her husband, Kyle Jacobs, by an apparent suicide in their home, per Variety. On that day, the "My Angel" singer awoke to find Jacobs missing from their bed. She and her assistant then searched for the songwriter and found one of the doors in the home was locked, so they immediately called 911. At the time, authorities found Jacobs "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office." After news broke of Jacobs passing, many mourned the loss as Pickler kept to herself.

It wasn't until about three months later that authorities confirmed Jacobs' cause of death to be a suicide, per E! News. The songwriter reportedly had no drugs in his system, although he had a "history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use." With Jacobs' cause of death confirmed, many wondered if Pickler would speak out about her husband's death, but she remained radio silent. Clearly grieving the loss of her soulmate, the "American Idol" alum wasn't ready to talk. But as more time has passed, Pickler is now feeling comfortable enough to speak on her husband's tragic death.