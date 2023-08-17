Kellie Pickler Speaks Out For The First Time On Her Husband's Tragic Death
Kellie Pickler has always been vulnerable about sharing her life with the public and now she's speaking out about her life's latest tragedy.
In February 2023, Pickler lost her husband, Kyle Jacobs, by an apparent suicide in their home, per Variety. On that day, the "My Angel" singer awoke to find Jacobs missing from their bed. She and her assistant then searched for the songwriter and found one of the doors in the home was locked, so they immediately called 911. At the time, authorities found Jacobs "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office." After news broke of Jacobs passing, many mourned the loss as Pickler kept to herself.
It wasn't until about three months later that authorities confirmed Jacobs' cause of death to be a suicide, per E! News. The songwriter reportedly had no drugs in his system, although he had a "history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use." With Jacobs' cause of death confirmed, many wondered if Pickler would speak out about her husband's death, but she remained radio silent. Clearly grieving the loss of her soulmate, the "American Idol" alum wasn't ready to talk. But as more time has passed, Pickler is now feeling comfortable enough to speak on her husband's tragic death.
Kellie Pickler is grateful for all the support she's received since Kyle Jacobs' death
Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs were absolute soulmates and it was clear in the way she spoke about him. According to Entertainment Tonight, the country singer once shared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "He's so amazing. He has showed me what love is, what love really is. I've never been treated so respectfully. I've never been treated so loved the way he loves me." They had been together for over 10 years before he tragically died in 2023.
Now that it has been over five months since Jacobs died, Pickler is finally speaking out on the tragic incident. The "American Idol" alum released a statement to People saying, "One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, 'do nothing, just be still.' I have chosen to heed his advice." Pickler knew that after she lost her husband, she needed some time to herself, but all the love and support she received did not go unnoticed. She shared, "Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages...It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life." The country singer finished the statement by revealing she will have an "intimate memorial" for her husband as she continues to mourn her loss.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).