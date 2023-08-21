Hallmark Star Jen Lilley Has Another Career Outside Of Acting

Some Jen Lilley fans know her best for her daytime television work on "Days of Our Lives" and her appearances in Hallmark movies, but the "Mingle All the Way" star has somehow found the time to launch another career.

In addition to putting smiles on the faces of her fans, Lilley has a smaller audience at home whose happiness is of the utmost importance to her: her children Kayden, Jeffrey, Julie, and Jackie. In a 2019 interview with HOLR, Lilley spoke about how she juggles her career and motherhood. "I think that everything is about balance. You can do a lot of things on your to-do list and you can wear a lot of hats, as long as when you're wearing each one, you're focused on it," she said.

She got some practice divvying up her valuable time at the start of her acting career when she and her husband, Jason Wayne, were struggling to make ends meet. During an episode of their YouTube series "Coffee Break with Jen and Jay," she said that she worked as an extra during the day and retail in the evening. "I was working part-time at The Container Store so that I could get the 40 percent discount," she shared. Once the bigger acting roles started rolling in, she became successful enough that she could pursue another passion that had nothing to do with selling bins and baskets — unless you're shopping for containers online while listening to her croon.