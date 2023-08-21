What Love Island Star Tommy Fury Plans To Do After Quitting Boxing
One of the most memorable couples from "Love Island" is Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury. DAZN reports that Tommy is the half-brother of boxer Tyson Fury. He's never reached his sibling's level of success, but Tommy had a record of 8-0 with four KOs before Jake Paul challenged him to his ninth fight in 2021. The media speculated that if Tommy lost the high-profile match, he'd be forced to quit boxing.
Clearly, a lot was riding on the grudge fight. But then, Tommy is used to fighting to prove he's the real deal. From the moment he and Molly-Mae first locked lips on-screen, the boxer was forced to defend their relationship. Molly-Mae and Tommy's on-screen hook-up had fans and housemates alike questioning whether their romance — and "Love Island" — was fake.
People accused Molly-Mae of targeting Tommy for money and fame. However, their relationship proved genuine after Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their first child in January 2023. The happy newly-engaged parents posted a photo of their bundle of joy on Instagram. That was one fight down with just Paul remaining to go. The two finally faced off in February 2023. The match took place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and resulted in a split win for Tommy. Still, despite the victory, Tommy was soon talking about the future after he hangs up his gloves, leaving people to wonder what "Love Island" star Tommy Fury plans to do after quitting boxing.
The future is a Hollywood horror
Despite their many detractors, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague's relationship ultimately proved not to be just a reality TV hoax. And after he beat Jake Paul, Tommy's boxing prowess was also shown to be genuine. "For the past two years, this is all that has consumed my life," he said after his victory (via BT Sports). "Molly, this fight was for you and for you, Bambi; I love you."
Tommy is still only 24, so he has plenty of years ahead to duke it out in the ring. Capital reports that his brother, Tyson Fury, is 35 and still at the top of his game as the world's reigning number-one heavyweight. Nevertheless, despite being ten years Tyson's junior, Tommy is already talking about what he plans to do when he quits boxing.
It turns out that Tommy has his sights set on a Hollywood career. "My dream is now to do boxing, get as far as I can in that, then I'd like to get into the films," he told his sibling in Netflix's new docuseries, "At Home With the Furys" (via the Independent). Tommy would make the perfect leading man with his casual charm and dazzling good looks. However, he's not interested in being a blockbuster smash hit. "I've made my mind up. But I think I'll have an easier way into it 'cause I don't want to do serious acting," he said. "I just wanna do horror films."
Fighting fit
People questioned if Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague were showing off their acting skills when they appeared in the UK version of "Love Island." However, the couple has proven their connection is genuine with a baby and an engagement to their name. Still, that doesn't mean that it's all plain sailing to the aisle from now on. According to the Evening Standard, Molly-Mae has been left holding the baby after Fury moved out of the family home. But never fear; it's only temporary.
"Today is a little bit of a... I guess you can say a bit of a sad day in a way because Tommy has gone into his official camp today," Molly-Mae shared in a YouTube video. "He has basically been in camp for the last few weeks, but now he has gone into camp where he has essentially now moved out the house for quite a long time now, actually. It's probably going to be for about two months that we won't be living together."
Sky News reports that Fury is prepping for his upcoming fight with another YouTube sensation-turned-boxer, KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji. The two are set to take to the ring in Manchester's AO Arena on October 14. Despite his grueling training schedule, Fury has already got his smack-talking game up to speed. He branded YouTube fighters a joke. "All these guys are the same to me," Fury told Sky. "I'm used to growing up fighting against proper boxers."