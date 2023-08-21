What Love Island Star Tommy Fury Plans To Do After Quitting Boxing

One of the most memorable couples from "Love Island" is Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury. DAZN reports that Tommy is the half-brother of boxer Tyson Fury. He's never reached his sibling's level of success, but Tommy had a record of 8-0 with four KOs before Jake Paul challenged him to his ninth fight in 2021. The media speculated that if Tommy lost the high-profile match, he'd be forced to quit boxing.

Clearly, a lot was riding on the grudge fight. But then, Tommy is used to fighting to prove he's the real deal. From the moment he and Molly-Mae first locked lips on-screen, the boxer was forced to defend their relationship. Molly-Mae and Tommy's on-screen hook-up had fans and housemates alike questioning whether their romance — and "Love Island" — was fake.

People accused Molly-Mae of targeting Tommy for money and fame. However, their relationship proved genuine after Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their first child in January 2023. The happy newly-engaged parents posted a photo of their bundle of joy on Instagram. That was one fight down with just Paul remaining to go. The two finally faced off in February 2023. The match took place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and resulted in a split win for Tommy. Still, despite the victory, Tommy was soon talking about the future after he hangs up his gloves, leaving people to wonder what "Love Island" star Tommy Fury plans to do after quitting boxing.