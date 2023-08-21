The Messy Drama Surrounding Coco Lodge's Exit From Love Island

With tanned and toned females clad in teeny thong bikinis, hot and steamy PDAs, fanny flutters, football warmups, and decidedly adult bants, at the end of the day, "Love Island" caused controversy from the get-go. The show bursts at the seams with theatricals, backstabbing, and intrigue. Still, few incidents match Coco Lodge's emotionally charged exit from "Love Island."

Coco came in like a romance-wrecking hurricane halfway through "Love Island" Season 8. However, she went out like a duped dud just twelve days later after being mugged off by Andrew LePage, who returned to Tasha Ghouri, per The Guardian. Andrew and Tasha were the season's strongest couple when she headed off to "Love Island" Casa Amor, the show's sinful second villa. However, Andrew felt like a melt and began questioning Tasha's true motivations. So, when the bombshells strolled in, he wasted no time shooting his shot. And before you could say "crack on," Andrew was canoodling with Coco and licking her — "or whatever."

The subsequent twist or stick challenge proved to be the most dramatic in the show's history, with Andrew and Tasha both recoupling. Hello! notes that she chose Billy Brown while he went for Coco. It was clear that Andrew immediately regretted his decision, though, as he moped around like a love-sick puppy. And sure enough, Coco soon learned the hard way that "it is what it is." She was pied off by Andrew, sparking the messy drama that surrounded Coco Lodge's exit from "Love Island."