The Messy Drama Surrounding Coco Lodge's Exit From Love Island
With tanned and toned females clad in teeny thong bikinis, hot and steamy PDAs, fanny flutters, football warmups, and decidedly adult bants, at the end of the day, "Love Island" caused controversy from the get-go. The show bursts at the seams with theatricals, backstabbing, and intrigue. Still, few incidents match Coco Lodge's emotionally charged exit from "Love Island."
Coco came in like a romance-wrecking hurricane halfway through "Love Island" Season 8. However, she went out like a duped dud just twelve days later after being mugged off by Andrew LePage, who returned to Tasha Ghouri, per The Guardian. Andrew and Tasha were the season's strongest couple when she headed off to "Love Island" Casa Amor, the show's sinful second villa. However, Andrew felt like a melt and began questioning Tasha's true motivations. So, when the bombshells strolled in, he wasted no time shooting his shot. And before you could say "crack on," Andrew was canoodling with Coco and licking her — "or whatever."
The subsequent twist or stick challenge proved to be the most dramatic in the show's history, with Andrew and Tasha both recoupling. Hello! notes that she chose Billy Brown while he went for Coco. It was clear that Andrew immediately regretted his decision, though, as he moped around like a love-sick puppy. And sure enough, Coco soon learned the hard way that "it is what it is." She was pied off by Andrew, sparking the messy drama that surrounded Coco Lodge's exit from "Love Island."
The Love Island storm
Coco Lodge turned Andrew LePage's head when she entered "Love Island" during the Casa Amor phase of the show. However, she was mugged off just 12 days later after he realized he still had the vibes for his day one match, Tasha Ghouri. But Coco didn't bow out gracefully, though. She was chived and called Andrew out for his salty shenanigans, causing a lot of messy drama before Coco exited "Love Island." And the drama continued even after she bid farewell.
Coco discussed her time in the villa in a scathing Tik Tok video (via OK!). She warned the show's future participants that "Love Island" is fake and claimed that in real reality, all of the contestants actually "low-key hate each other" despite constantly cracking on. "No one's your friend, no one can be trusted, and you just have to have your own back," Coco said. "You need to do for you, for your post-career and maybe your love life, but let's be honest, none of you are in there for love," she continued.
In an interview with The Sun, Coco accused "Love Island" producers of selective and misleading editing. "When I was in there, I was really hurt, and that's the main thing that was cut from the show," she said. "You see me being this sassy little minx. However, I was so emotional in there. I was crying so much I don't know how they cut all of that out."
The troll patrol
Coco Lodge was inundated with hateful abuse after exiting "Love Island." In a Tik Tok interview with "IVG Presents," she admitted that the incessant trolling over her physical appearance badly affected her mental health. "I feel like I look at myself now in a different light in the mirror," Coco said. "I'm focusing on things that I would have never usually focused on. Like over my appearance, because of what people have pointed out."
Coco shared the haters told her she needed a nose job and looked like a man. However, she explained that she was doing her best not to take it all to heart. "I'm really [trying not to] judge myself too harshly. Obviously, they're just a small percentage of people who have these vile opinions," Coco said.
"I'm probably one of the worst trolled islanders they've ever had, and I think I'm the most trolled for how I looked," she told The Guardian. "There were TikToks comparing me to certain cartoon characters or that footballer Jonjo Shelvey. Really evil videos and tweets about my nose, how I was the ugliest Love Island contestant ever." Coco claimed it wasn't just herself who was emotionally impacted by appearing on the show. "You get one phone call when you come out of the villa, and I spoke to my mum," she said. "She sounded so traumatized. I got my phone back at the airport, and saw all this stuff, and just started crying."