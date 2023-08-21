Why Taye Diggs Left This Role As Billy Baker On All American

For five seasons, Taye Diggs played the role of Billy Baker on The CW's "All American" and drew viewers into his own story as the head football coach. Then, in the penultimate episode titled "Time," Baker refused a lucrative coaching position elsewhere and decided to continue teaching at the high school. However, the unthinkable happened when he returned to his hometown and the bus crashed. Tragically, Coach Baker died.

Even though Billy died a hero by saving a student's life, many viewers were shocked by his death. They took to social media and lamented the loss of their beloved coach. Some took to Diggs' Instagram, crying out with messages like, "Make it make sense! Why would you ever leave us like that Coach Baker? You got me in here crying like I lost my dad ... Chile my heart can't take it." Another one read, "We need answers! The math ain't mathing Mr Baker."

Diggs and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll shared the whys and hows in a candid interview about the actor leaving the show. They also shared Diggs' reaction to the way that his character was written off the TV series "All American."