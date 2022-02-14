Taye Diggs Shares His Hilarious Secret For Staying Young

After running a clip from Taye Diggs' TikTok, showing the actor dancing (we think) in his living room, Drew Barrymore on "The Drew Barrymore Show" asked what, exactly, the inspiration for this video was. Laughing, Diggs explained that it is all part of his attempt at being hip.

"Look, I'm old," he said. "I work with a bunch of young people, I have a 13-year-old son, and I'm constantly being reminded of how unhip I am." So Diggs did what any rational Gen-Xer dad would do. He started looking through TikTok videos with his son. "I just started to make up versions of what I saw on TikTok. And we laugh at it," Diggs explained. No, no, we're not laughing at you, we're laughing with you, Taye Diggs.

In all fairness, seeing as Diggs' character is both actual father and father-figure in his CW show "All American," we can see why it's becoming hard to fight the strong dad energy he's giving off in his videos. According to an interview with PopCulture in June 2021, Diggs even goes so far as to bring his TV dad energy home, where he can talk about his character and the issues on the show with his son. "I love the fact that through the writing, we, the viewers, are also privy to kind of growing with the characters," he said. "Then I watch the show with my son, and we have really, really great discussions."