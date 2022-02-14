Taye Diggs Shares His Hilarious Secret For Staying Young
We have a question. How old do you think Taye Diggs is? Thirty-five? Forty? The actor, famous on Broadway for "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" and famous on television for "All American," has stayed smokin' hot for the past several decades. He is a card-carrying member of the Paul Rudd-Gabrielle Union Association for the Ageless. (In case you're still wondering, for the record, he's 51.)
Luckily for all of us, Diggs shared his secret to staying young and hip on an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," and it is really pretty adorable. No, it's not expensive moisturizers or a special powder sold by Goop. Diggs' method for staying young is something a bit more relatable.
That's right folks, Diggs turned right to the source for all things youthful — the internet. Specifically, Diggs has done his youth culture research by turning his attention to TikTok with the help of his kid, to generally hilarious results, as shown on Barrymore's show. They do say that being around kids keeps you young.
Taye Diggs tries to stay hip with TikTok
After running a clip from Taye Diggs' TikTok, showing the actor dancing (we think) in his living room, Drew Barrymore on "The Drew Barrymore Show" asked what, exactly, the inspiration for this video was. Laughing, Diggs explained that it is all part of his attempt at being hip.
"Look, I'm old," he said. "I work with a bunch of young people, I have a 13-year-old son, and I'm constantly being reminded of how unhip I am." So Diggs did what any rational Gen-Xer dad would do. He started looking through TikTok videos with his son. "I just started to make up versions of what I saw on TikTok. And we laugh at it," Diggs explained. No, no, we're not laughing at you, we're laughing with you, Taye Diggs.
In all fairness, seeing as Diggs' character is both actual father and father-figure in his CW show "All American," we can see why it's becoming hard to fight the strong dad energy he's giving off in his videos. According to an interview with PopCulture in June 2021, Diggs even goes so far as to bring his TV dad energy home, where he can talk about his character and the issues on the show with his son. "I love the fact that through the writing, we, the viewers, are also privy to kind of growing with the characters," he said. "Then I watch the show with my son, and we have really, really great discussions."