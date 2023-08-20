Why Kevin Jonas' Wife Danielle Turned Down Joining RHONJ

Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas' wife, didn't accept Bravo's offer to join "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." One thing the Jonas Brothers have always stressed — besides the fact that Nick Jonas is responsible for originally breaking up the band — is how much they love their home state of New Jersey. In 2019, the brothers spoke to MTV and revealed that their first big comeback show would be held in their birth state. "In a different way for us, we're going back to our roots," said Joe Jonas. "We're playing The Stone Pony here in New Jersey. We just waited for the right VMA to show up again. It's a special venue, and so many iconic artists have started their careers here."

According to The Montclair Girl, Nick and Joe are even planning to move their families back to Jersey, possibly all on the same street. Of course, Kevin and hi wife have spent most of their relationship in New Jersey, partially because of Danielle's insistence. "I got a year not in New Jersey," revealed Kevin during a New Jersey Monthly interview. "Most of my work was elsewhere." But now that they've settled down, they're as happy as can be. "It's been a blessing — really nice for us to have a safe place here and a community around us," he added.

Given these facts, it's no wonder Bravo once approached Danielle about appearing on "RHONJ." Unfortunately for them, she decided to pass on the opportunity.