What's Wrong With Tori Spelling? Actor's Cryptic Hospital Pic Sparks More Questions Than Answers

Tori Spelling recently sparked concern over her well-being after posting a startling photo from a hospital bed. Spelling is in the middle of a messy split from her estranged husband, Dean McDermott. And though the couple's roller-coaster relationship has always attracted strong opinions — especially concerning Spelling's odd approach to finances – the spouses are now, more than ever, under the watchful eye of the public. Over the Summer, Spelling's financial status was called into question after it was reported that she and her children were living in a motel.

In July, Radar reported that the unnamed motel cost the mother-of-five $100 a night. However, some fans speculated that Spelling didn't opt to lodge in the budget-friendly dwellings out of financial desperation but because of a mold-induced health crisis that ran them from their home. According to ET, Spelling and her kids transitioned into living in an RV in August due to a mix of both issues. "Tori has been struggling monetarily speaking," shared an insider. "The mold situation is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great. Tori is doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids." The outlet also referenced Spelling's May 10 Instagram post, where she bemoaned the continued effects mold exposure was having on her and her kids.

Unfortunately, Spelling is again dealing with health issues.