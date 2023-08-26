Gold Rush: Parker Schnabel And Tony Beets' Feud Explained

The Discovery Channel hit the jackpot with their shiny nugget, "Gold Rush." According to the network, it's their number-one show, with millions tuning in each week to watch mining bosses and their teams battle the elements as they go deep into the harsh badlands of the Klondike in hopes of striking it big. And it's not just the atmospheric forces that they're fighting. "Gold Rush" stars Parker Schnabel and Tony Beets have been wrestling each other for years in a longstanding feud.

Per Discovery, young upstart Parker has bullion running in his blood. He became a miner in his teens after catching gold fever while working for his grandfather, fellow prospector John Schnabel. It transpired that Parker was a natural gold digger. The 26-year-old hauled 6,000 ounces of Au in 2018, worth $7.2 million. Meanwhile, the grizzled and bearded Beets started as a farmer in his native Holland before upping sticks and moving to Canada to search for a golden treasure trove. It didn't take long for Beets to segue from milking cows to excavating minerals, and he soon became the boss of a thriving mining business.

Pop Culture reports that Parker underwent a steep learning curve under Beets' tutelage before turning the tables and giving the veteran a run for his money in the mining stakes, resulting in bad blood between the two. So, dust off your thermals and strap on your hard hat because we're joining the "Gold Rush" and digging deep into Parker Schnabel and Tony Beets' feud.