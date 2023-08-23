How North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum Really Made His Money

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum may not be as well known as his fellow Republican presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, but that doesn't mean he isn't just as successful. Burgum is a highly conservative figure who got his political start in 2016 when he threw his name into the North Dakota governor's race, according to The New York Times. Many didn't believe Burgum stood a chance against his Republican opponent, Wayne Stenehjem, who was a more well-known figure in the state. Surprisingly, Burgum won the election not only because of his political stance, but also partly because of the millions of dollars of his own money he contributed to his campaign.

While many would consider Burgum's politics too far to the right, he thinks the American people could benefit from him holding the highest office in the nation. In June, the North Dakota governor announced his bid for the presidency, per NPR. He said, "We need a change in the White House. We need a new leader for a changing economy. That's why I'm announcing my run for president today."

Although Burgum's announcement didn't gain wide attention, it would be unfair to count him out, especially since there's no doubt he will use his financial success to increase his popularity. But how did the North Dakota governor become so wealthy? Well, we're here to fill you in on how Burgum truly made his money.