Expert Reveals The Two Things Trump Doesn't Need To Win The 2024 Presidential Campaign

In our social media-driven age, it shouldn't have been a surprise when avid one-time avid Twitter user Donald Trump secured the 2016 presidency. Trump certainly made extensive use of Twitter and Facebook in his campaign, even crediting the two channels for helping him win, as he explained on CBS' "60 Minutes." But, should he run again in 2024, he'll find himself short of at least one of these helpful online platforms. In the wake of the Capitol riots, many social media channels banned him, with Twitter citing a "risk of further incitement of violence" as the reason. Twitter later made the ban permanent, while Facebook will review his suspension in two years.

But experts believe Trump could win without social media. Speaking to Insider, political strategist Jesse Ferguson claimed that Trump sees Twitter as less of a way to reach audiences, and more for "affirmation." Steve Schmidt, a GOP strategist, said that, if anything, the bans might help Trump, as it feeds into his followers' suspicion of media bias and censorship. He also pointed out that the bans don't extend to running ads for Trump's campaign: "There's no chance that any of these companies will ban groups from being able to advertise on their platforms and survive the encounter."

That being said, Trump announced that he plans to launch his own channel, Truth Social, early next year. Whether the platform will spawn gems such as "covfefe" remains to be seen.