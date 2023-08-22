One Detail About Ron DeSantis' Wedding Is Extremely Ironic Now

Ron DeSantis threw his cap into the GOP presidential candidate ring in May. "I'm running for president to lead our Great American Comeback," he tweeted. "Righting the ship requires restoring sanity to our society, normalcy to our communities, and integrity to our institutions," he continued. Given DeSantis' sketchy side, many may question his commitment to integrity, especially considering the famous U.S. institution battling a bitter legal war with him. The same institution where, ironically, DeSantis held his wedding.

Politicians are renowned for flip-flopping, double standards, and willingness to play fast and loose with the truth. Once the Republican presidential hopefuls take the stage at the first 2024 GOP debate, we'll likely see a lot of all three. And we'll definitely see a lot of bluster, testosterone, and name-calling. Still, DeSantis must be thanking his lucky stars that he won't be facing off against Donald Trump, who's confirmed he's skipping the first round, per BBC.

Trump and DeSantis' relationship is, well, complicated. The Independent reports that they started out as gushing admirers who couldn't sing each other's praises highly enough. However, that changed after Trump began to resent DeSantis' popularity among his MAGA base. "He's got no personality," Trump sniped to The Messenger. Still, DeSantis isn't in politics to make friends, which is just as well, given former-GOP senator David Jolly deemed him "uniquely unlikeable" in an interview with MSNBC (via Newsweek). The policymaker is big on contrarianism, though, and one detail about Ron DeSantis' wedding proves he does irony extremely well.