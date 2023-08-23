How Caitlyn Jenner Feels About Her Daughter Kylie's Ex Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is currently single (we think), although she's reportedly enjoying her time with actor Timothée Chalamet after splitting from Travis Scott. Kylie's relationship with Scott may have seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years, but Scott is the father of her two babies, and the KarJenners have always rallied around him. "[Kylie's] family wants [Kylie and Travis] to be together," a source told People in 2019 when the couple had initially broken up. "Travis might not be perfect, but he's a great partner and dad. Everyone would be upset if Kylie can't figure things out with Travis." In 2020, Kris Jenner posted a sweet tribute to Scott on Instagram, writing, "You are an incredible Father, brother, son and friend and I love the way you love all of us!!" She sweetly added, "I love you."

Since Caitlyn Jenner publicly came out as a transgender woman, Kylie's relationship with her dad has changed — but the pair remain close, and Caitlyn continues to weigh in on Kylie's life. This includes her romantic life, too. In 2020, Caitlyn sat down with "Good Morning Britain" to share that she'd met Kylie and Scott's baby boy, Aire Webster. "The family is growing! Kylie had her little boy. It was announced the other day. ... They're great," the reality star shared. Caitlyn has previously been a fan of the "Astroworld" rapper, but she may have changed her tune about Scott since he and Kylie split.