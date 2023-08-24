How Nick Cannon's Younger Brother Gabriel Landed In Legal Trouble

A little over a decade ago, "Claim to Fame" alum and younger brother to Nick Cannon, Gabriel Cannon, had a brush with the law. However, several years down the line, the events surrounding the situation are still a little murky. So, what do we know about the bizarre situation?

Back in 2011, just days after Nick and then-wife Mariah Carey hosted a baby shower for their twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, Gabriel was arrested on allegations of robbery and assault. As reported by Today, Gabriel and a few other men called a meeting with father and son Alex and Alejo Moreno — both of whom worked for a production company that shot a reality show with Gabriel. However, the Morenos alleged that it was all a ruse and that Gabriel and his associates assaulted them, stealing their cameras and jewelry.

Gabriel — along with the other assailants — ended up in custody, although they were released not long after. More specifically, they were let go when the Morenos' individual statements raised eyebrows. A surprising twist, no doubt — and more than 10 years later, Gabriel has never addressed what exactly happened that night. So, just what do we know about the allegations, the fallout, and the final outcome?