Who Is Gabriel From Claim To Fame? The Contestant Says He Looks Nothing Like His Celeb Bro

"Claim to Fame" Season 2 certainly started off with a bang (yes, we're looking at you, Carly Reeves), but not every contestant's identity has been easy to guess — especially when it comes to those who look nothing like their relatives. Enter, Gabriel.

At the start of the ABC competition, Gabriel told his co-stars that his brother was a San Diego-born sporting star with an NAACP award under his belt. Unfortunately for anyone hoping to seek out his celebrity doppelganger, however, he also shared that he and said brother couldn't look more different. Way to add to the mystery. That said, things got interesting when, as noted by AV Club, he went on to reveal one of his lies. That is, his brother wasn't an athlete, after all. Just like that, NAACP winners' lists became the homework of "Claim to Fame" enthusiasts far and wide. And, even though guessing could have been even more difficult sans category or resemblance, a pretty sound theory came up as to whose family tree the reality contestant was a part of.

Here's a hint: Gabriel's relative has a ton of other relatives. So many that he's become the subject of countless headlines and jokes for it over the past few years. So, just who is Gabriel's claim to fame?