90 Day Fiance: Why Molly Hopkins And Her Ex Kelly Brown Broke Up
This article includes descriptions of domestic violence.
"90 Day Fiance" fans first met reality TV alum Molly Hopkins in 2017, after previously appearing on a Lifetime reality show in 2013 highlighting her lingerie boutique, LiviRae Lingerie. During the series' fifth season, folks watched as Molly brought her boyfriend, Luis Mendez, over from the Dominican Republic on a K-1 visa. Although they experienced some issues, they still decided to get married within the 90-day timeline. Soon, though, their issues escalated and eventually, Molly and Luis decided to divorce just six months after their nuptials.
Jump to February 2021 and Molly introduced viewers to her new boyfriend, Kelly Brown. The pair met through social media and soon enough, Molly was totally smitten with the New York City police officer. The couple filmed their initial meeting and ensuing romance for Season 1 of "90 Day: The Single Life," but again, it wasn't meant to be. Breakup rumors began swirling in December 2022, as Kelly unfollowed his ex while she began posting cryptic relationship messages. One telling post, saved by In Touch, proclaimed, "Giving for a full 100% in relationships is unrealistic because then you end up expecting perfection from a person that was designed to be imperfect." The following February, Molly's manager, Dominique Enchinton, confirmed the split to the outlet amidst allegations of physical violence. So what really happened? Here's why Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown broke up.
Inside Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown's drama-filled breakup
While Molly Hopkins didn't address her split from Kelly Brown directly, her manager, Dominique Enchinton, told In Touch in February 2023 that they had called it quits around Thanksgiving 2022, soon after Kelly retired and moved to Georgia full-time. "Molly decided it was best for her to end her relationship with Kelly due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior," Enchinton claimed. Said behavior allegedly involved a physical altercation between Kelly and Molly's daughter, Olivia, at her boutique, LiviRae Lingerie. The claims appeared to be corroborated by a text Kelly allegedly sent to Molly's friend in which he confessed, per In Touch, "Molly and I are over. I choked slammed Livie. I'm out." The former cop denied everything, telling the mag, "I never punched her or threatened her with any weapon." He later told In Touch in 2023, "What occurred on November 21, 2022 at LiviRae was an unfortunate verbal incident that we all as a family expected to remain private."
While she didn't provide evidence, Olivia did eventually file a police report in 2023. In it, Officer D.M. Kolb took her account, writing, per In Touch, "Kelly was angry with Olivia because of problems with Olivia's boyfriend." Things became heated and "[he] grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall. Kelly then threw Olivia to the ground." For his part, Kelly denied the allegations, posted a screenshot of racial slurs Olivia had sent him, and slammed, "I don't want anything to do with them – it's over."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Are Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown back together?
Despite all of the drama that surrounded their breakup, Molly Hopkins was willing to give Kelly Brown another chance. The exes surprised fans in August 2023 when they appeared on the premiere episode of TLC's latest "90 Day" spinoff, "90 Day: The Last Resort," seemingly in an effort to reconcile and make their union work. Although they arrived separately, Molly appeared hopeful for the future, telling viewers (via People), "I think that he and I are just not on the same page, but I do love Kelly, and I believe that there's still hope for us, I do." Opening up about what went wrong, she didn't address the allegations of a feud between Kelly and her daughter, Olivia. Rather, she blamed their demise on Kelly's retirement and move to Georgia. "Things fell apart and he really lost all motivation," she shared. "We went from being so high — talking about buying a house and engagement rings — to arriving separately at a couples retreat."
In another clip, Kelly fired back at his ex and placed the blame at her door, saying, "The minute I got in Georgia, everything was different." He critiqued, "She's talking to me like I am an employee [...] I don't know who this woman is." They say time heals all wounds, but these gashes may simply be too deep.