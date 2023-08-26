90 Day Fiance: Why Molly Hopkins And Her Ex Kelly Brown Broke Up

While Molly Hopkins didn't address her split from Kelly Brown directly, her manager, Dominique Enchinton, told In Touch in February 2023 that they had called it quits around Thanksgiving 2022, soon after Kelly retired and moved to Georgia full-time. "Molly decided it was best for her to end her relationship with Kelly due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior," Enchinton claimed. Said behavior allegedly involved a physical altercation between Kelly and Molly's daughter, Olivia, at her boutique, LiviRae Lingerie. The claims appeared to be corroborated by a text Kelly allegedly sent to Molly's friend in which he confessed, per In Touch, "Molly and I are over. I choked slammed Livie. I'm out." The former cop denied everything, telling the mag, "I never punched her or threatened her with any weapon." He later told In Touch in 2023, "What occurred on November 21, 2022 at LiviRae was an unfortunate verbal incident that we all as a family expected to remain private."

While she didn't provide evidence, Olivia did eventually file a police report in 2023. In it, Officer D.M. Kolb took her account, writing, per In Touch, "Kelly was angry with Olivia because of problems with Olivia's boyfriend." Things became heated and "[he] grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall. Kelly then threw Olivia to the ground." For his part, Kelly denied the allegations, posted a screenshot of racial slurs Olivia had sent him, and slammed, "I don't want anything to do with them – it's over."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.