Drake's Son Adonis Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

Drake's son, Adonis Graham is definitely living it up. Going against celeb tradition, Drake introduced his son to the world under unique terms. Instead of taking to Instagram and surprising his 141 million fans with the news of Adonis — who was born in 2017 — or getting spruced up for an expensive photoshoot, Drake brought the public up to speed with his song, "Emotionless." Granted, it was after his rap rival, Pusha T confirmed the circulating rumors that Drake had indeed conceived a child with Sophie Brussaux, despite his previous assertions stating the opposite. In a 2018 song, Drake rapped "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world / I was hidin' the world from my kid" (via People).

Since that day, Drake totally embraced the new chapter of his life and has also started to flaunt his goal-worthy bond with Adonis to the world. He's also flaunted Adonis' lavish lifestyle, which includes a ton of luxuries regular people would love to experience. Of course, Drake certainly has the monetary resources to go all out. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Drake is worth $250 million. And he enjoys spending it. According to People, Drake recently gave one of his fans a Birkin bag, which is reportedly worth around $30,000. "Drake ain't cheap!" the rapper reportedly said as he attempted to find the perfect fan to share his wealth with. If he'll spend that much money on a fan, then you can imagine the kind of life Adonis leads.