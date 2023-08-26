A Look At Zooey Deschanel's Relationship History

Zooey Deschanel has led a busy love life in the spotlight. Lately, the "New Girl" alum has been making headlines for her relationship with "Property Brothers" co-host Jonathan Scott. On August 14, they announced their engagement through a joint Instagram post. "Forever starts now!!!" they wrote underneath a picture featuring Deschanel's ring. Scott asked Deschanel to marry him during a trip to Scotland, his father's homeland. Their announcement picture seems to show a bit of a medieval castle in the background.

Scott also involved Deschanel's two kids in his proposal, according to People. Their engagement came four years after Deschanel and Scott met when they were featured in a February 2020 episode of Apple+'s "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," which had been filmed the previous August. This means that the couple's relationship blossomed mainly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deschanel and Scott quarantined together, even though they hadn't been dating for that long. But they both loved it. "Look at it this way, I'm stuck with someone who I'm madly in love with who's an amazing chef," Scott told People in 2021.

When Deschanel started dating Scott, she was still legally married to Jacob Pechenik. In fact, the "500 Days of Summer" actor's relationship with Scott took off before she announced her split from Jacob Pechenik in early September 2019. Every year, Deschanel celebrates their relationship anniversary on August 4. While it may seem like Deschanel moved on with Scott before ending things with Pechenik, the two had been apart for months.