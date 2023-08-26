The Real Reason Tim Scott Has Never Been Married

Tim Scott is stirring up quite the conversation, not just because he joined the Republican presidential race, but because he could potentially become one of the few unmarried presidents.

Scott grew up in North Charleston, South Carolina, and didn't have the means many other kids had, according to his website. Although he had a tough upbringing, he didn't let that stop him from living out his dream. In 2013, he was elected to the U.S. Senate to represent the state of South Carolina. Scott has supported many conservative ideals, which include his opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage. He even vocalized his support for many of Donald Trump's policies (though he's now the competition). Scott has served in the Senate ever since he was elected, but now Scott is looking to advance his position.

In May 2023, Scott announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, per NPR. "From the time the sun goes down until the sun comes up, Joe Biden and the radical left are attacking every single rung of the ladder that helped me climb. And that's why I'm announcing today that I am running for president of the United States of America," Scott said. Although he has officially announced his candidacy, it's not what's grabbing the American people's attention. Instead, it's the fact that Scott has never been married — and it turns out there's a reason the senator has remained a bachelor.