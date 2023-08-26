The Real Reason Tim Scott Has Never Been Married
Tim Scott is stirring up quite the conversation, not just because he joined the Republican presidential race, but because he could potentially become one of the few unmarried presidents.
Scott grew up in North Charleston, South Carolina, and didn't have the means many other kids had, according to his website. Although he had a tough upbringing, he didn't let that stop him from living out his dream. In 2013, he was elected to the U.S. Senate to represent the state of South Carolina. Scott has supported many conservative ideals, which include his opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage. He even vocalized his support for many of Donald Trump's policies (though he's now the competition). Scott has served in the Senate ever since he was elected, but now Scott is looking to advance his position.
In May 2023, Scott announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, per NPR. "From the time the sun goes down until the sun comes up, Joe Biden and the radical left are attacking every single rung of the ladder that helped me climb. And that's why I'm announcing today that I am running for president of the United States of America," Scott said. Although he has officially announced his candidacy, it's not what's grabbing the American people's attention. Instead, it's the fact that Scott has never been married — and it turns out there's a reason the senator has remained a bachelor.
Tim Scott's upbringing played a role in his single status
Tim Scott is a momma's boy at heart. In many of his speeches and interviews, he credits his mom for the man he is today, especially because the two had to go through difficult times together. Even in his announcement speech for the 2024 presidential election, Scott made sure to shout-out his mom, per CBS. He shared, "My mom's work ethic taught me there is dignity in all work. It's why I know if you are able-bodied, you work! Period. My momma said we could be victims or victors — and she chose victorious."
As Scott has been thrust into the limelight with his presidential candidacy, many have wondered why the South Carolina senator has never been married. Well, it turns out it's because of his mom and his tough upbringing. In 2020, he shared with Politico, "As a poor kid growing up, the most important thing for me to do was take care of my mom. And until I had that accomplished, starting a new family was just not an option for me."
Of course, as Scott became more successful and was able to care for his mother, he considered marriage, but it never seemed like the right time. In his 40s, the political figure thought about popping the question to his girlfriend at the time, but a position in Congress had opened up and marriage no longer seemed like a good fit for him, per Politico.
Tim Scott isn't shutting down the idea of marriage entirely
A big, beautiful wedding could potentially be in Tim Scott's future if the timing is right. In 2020, Scott told Politico, "I think in the right time, I will meet Mrs. Right, and she'll want to have a couple kids. Or she ain't Mrs. Right. Right?" Fast forward three years later, and the South Carolina senator still shares the same sentiment — and may be well on his way to making marriage a reality.
In May 2023, NBC News questioned whether Scott had a special someone in his life, and the senator made it sound like he did. "Oh, there's always — there's always time for — a great relationship with a wonderful woman. And I thank God that that is happening," he said. Scott insinuated he has a mystery woman in his life, but there hasn't been any confirmation on whether he's in a relationship or not.
Still, even if Scott is dating someone, he would still be a rarity if he was elected president. According to the New York Post, there have only been two single presidents. President Grover Cleveland entered his presidency a bachelor, but walked out a married man, and President James Buchanan was the only president who never got married. Both Cleveland and Buchanan served during the 1800s, so it's been quite a while since we've seen a single president, and who knows, maybe Scott will be the next one.