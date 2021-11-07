Did Donald Trump Really Just Beat Joe Biden In A 2024 Poll?

The 2024 presidential election could turn out to be tricky for incumbent President Joe Biden if he decides to give another shot to his candidature. Biden was elected president after winning Pennsylvania, an outcome that Donald Trump rejected, saying Biden was "rushing to falsely pose as the winner." He also claimed that the race was "far from over" (per CNN).

Trump tried hard to hold his ground, but investigations around the election results did not reveal any discrepancies in the process, and he had to leave the White House. The former president, however, continues to be involved in rallies and meetings with Republicans. Per the BBC, Trump even rallied against Biden at a Florida wedding in March, asking the crowd if they miss him yet. Trump is sending solid signals toward his possible candidature in 2024, which has left many wondering if he will soon declare his intent to run for office once again. And, though the Republican business magnate has not made any official declarations around his plans to run for president, recent developments suggest he could be a formidable contender in the race against Biden.

So, what will happen if Trump and Biden go head-to-head once again in the 2024 elections? Will Trump succeed and win, or will history repeat itself, and will Biden be elected for yet another term? Here's what recent polls suggest for the two on their road to the White House in 2024.