Did Donald Trump Really Just Beat Joe Biden In A 2024 Poll?
The 2024 presidential election could turn out to be tricky for incumbent President Joe Biden if he decides to give another shot to his candidature. Biden was elected president after winning Pennsylvania, an outcome that Donald Trump rejected, saying Biden was "rushing to falsely pose as the winner." He also claimed that the race was "far from over" (per CNN).
Trump tried hard to hold his ground, but investigations around the election results did not reveal any discrepancies in the process, and he had to leave the White House. The former president, however, continues to be involved in rallies and meetings with Republicans. Per the BBC, Trump even rallied against Biden at a Florida wedding in March, asking the crowd if they miss him yet. Trump is sending solid signals toward his possible candidature in 2024, which has left many wondering if he will soon declare his intent to run for office once again. And, though the Republican business magnate has not made any official declarations around his plans to run for president, recent developments suggest he could be a formidable contender in the race against Biden.
So, what will happen if Trump and Biden go head-to-head once again in the 2024 elections? Will Trump succeed and win, or will history repeat itself, and will Biden be elected for yet another term? Here's what recent polls suggest for the two on their road to the White House in 2024.
Donald Trump seems to have an edge over Joe Biden for the 2024 elections
If Donald Trump runs for president in 2024, he could be in a position to beat Joe Biden. A recent poll by Emerson College revealed that Trump is two points ahead of Biden in the 2024 race.
Conducted between November 3 and 4, the results indicate that 45% of registered voters support Trump, while Biden received the backing of 43% of those polled. However, 11% of respondents said they would vote for someone else, and 1% of voters said they hadn't yet decided. Even though the margin appears narrow, it has only grown over the past few months. According to Newsweek, a previous survey — supported by a larger group of registered voters — showed that Biden was just one point ahead of Trump. At that point, 47% of voters backed Biden, 46% backed Trump.
The race to the 2024 presidential election is getting interesting, as Biden's popularity with registered voters seemingly continues to dip. Republicans want Trump to run for office too. According to another survey by Quinnipiac University, nearly 80% of Republicans want Trump to have another go at the presidency. If Trump declares his intentions to contest in 2024 and officially launches his reelection campaign, it would only be a matter of time before he'd once again wage a war of words. Only this time, he might not have Twitter to voice his ever-controversial opinions.