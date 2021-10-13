The Reason Seth Meyers Thinks Trump Embarrassed Himself

Donald Trump has managed to keep himself in the public eye since leaving office in January. The former president, without his previously reliable Twitter account as his go-to weapon, has done everything to keep his name in the papers and exert his political capital to extend the stretch of his influence. Since June, one of the real estate magnet's primary methods of keeping his voter base has been through a smattering of pro-Trump rallies, despite any official announcement from his camp in declaring a 2024 bid. But according to one late night talk show host, even Trump's post-presidential attempts to drum up support are a much lesser spectacle than Trump or his supporters have made them out to be.

In his first live taping since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Seth Meyers regaled audience members on October 11 with an analysis of Trump's latest rally in Iowa, which took place over the weekend. Specifically, Meyers honed in on a particular aspect which has proven to be a Trump sore spot: attendee numbers.