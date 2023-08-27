Why Kylie Jenner Regrets Ever Getting Plastic Surgery

Given how much they've changed over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner women have long sparked plastic surgery speculation. The youngest, Kylie Jenner, is no different. Jenner denies changing any of her facial features. "One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false," she said in a July episode of "The Kardashians."

Jenner was never insecure about her looks but did feel some type of way about her mouth. "Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room," she told Homme Girls in May. Jenner first faced rumors she'd done work on her lips in 2015 when she was 16. Jenner denied them, but in an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she confessed to it. "I have temporary lip fillers," she admitted.

Jenner never looked back. The injections allowed her to be her best version. "It was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it," she said. "But I always thought I was cute." While she doesn't regret the fillers, she does regret lying about it. "I wasn't even 17 yet ... I didn't want to be a bad influence," she told Complex in 2016. Her face isn't all Jenner has been accused of changing, though. Jenner has also gotten breast implants. But, unlike her fillers, that's a decision she regretted almost immediately after doing it.