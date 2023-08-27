Why Kylie Jenner Regrets Ever Getting Plastic Surgery
Given how much they've changed over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner women have long sparked plastic surgery speculation. The youngest, Kylie Jenner, is no different. Jenner denies changing any of her facial features. "One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false," she said in a July episode of "The Kardashians."
Jenner was never insecure about her looks but did feel some type of way about her mouth. "Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room," she told Homme Girls in May. Jenner first faced rumors she'd done work on her lips in 2015 when she was 16. Jenner denied them, but in an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she confessed to it. "I have temporary lip fillers," she admitted.
Jenner never looked back. The injections allowed her to be her best version. "It was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it," she said. "But I always thought I was cute." While she doesn't regret the fillers, she does regret lying about it. "I wasn't even 17 yet ... I didn't want to be a bad influence," she told Complex in 2016. Her face isn't all Jenner has been accused of changing, though. Jenner has also gotten breast implants. But, unlike her fillers, that's a decision she regretted almost immediately after doing it.
Having a daughter changed Kylie Jenner's views
Kylie Jenner underwent breast augmentation surgery at age 19, just a few months before she fell pregnant with Stormi, who was born in February 2018 when Jenner was 20 years old. "Like, they were still healing. I had beautiful breasts. Natural t**s. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything," she said in a July episode of "The Kardashians," opening up about the procedure to her friend Stassie Karanikolaou. "And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with."
Giving birth to a daughter made Jenner feel even more conflicted about her decision. "I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19," she said adding: "I wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently because I wouldn't touch anything," she said. Jenner used the opportunity to advise viewers to learn from her experience. "I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children," said Jenner, who went on to give birth to a son, Aire, in February 2022.
Motherhood has changed how Jenner views her body in the general sense." It's made me love myself more," she told Homme Girls. Again, having a little girl seems to have played an important role in the process of self-love and acceptance. "My daughter looks like me," she explained. "I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."
Kylie Jenner spent years denying her boob job
In late August 2016, social media users noticed Kylie Jenner's breasts looked bigger and asked her about it during a Twitter Q&A. "@KylieJenner everyones saying you got your boobs done when you were MIA on snap," one user said. But she denied getting it. "Do u want to feel them to validate," she responded to the curious fan. At the time, Jenner attributed her larger breasts to her period. "They will deflate soon. And it will be a sad sad day," she tweeted.
It's hard to pinpoint when Jenner had the procedure, but she was 19 between early August 2016 and 2017 and must have found out about her pregnancy in the spring of 2017. Nonetheless, Jenner had been accused of getting a boob job before she says she did. "I'm gonna share with you guys one of my tricks. I don't share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I've gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven't," she said in a 2015 video published on "The Kylie Jenner" website and app.
Jenner explained that her secret was pretty simple. "I just use the Bombshell by Victoria's Secret. It's life-changing," she said. "I've gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends." That year, Jenner also attributed her fuller figure to natural changes from adolesce to adulthood. "Truth is, as I've gotten older, I've gained 15 pounds and my body has changed," she said in a separate blog entry.