What We Know About Ron DeSantis' 3 Kids With His Wife Casey

Ron DeSantis announced that he was running for president in May and wasted no time launching his campaign. The controversial Florida governor has proven divisive during his career and has made enemies in high places. Still, as the US public has confirmed, you can never rule anybody out regarding the race to the White House. So, brace yourselves because, love him or loathe him, Ron and his clan could be the next first family. But what do we know about Ron's three kids and his wife, Casey DeSantis?

The presidential hopeful started his campaign by taking to Twitter. However, per AP News, the move seriously backfired, as the accompanying video that Ron posted wasn't up to scratch, causing it to crash persistently, adding credence to the growing criticism that he isn't up to the USA's top job. Detractors point to Ron's sketchy side, including his war against Disney, who ironically hosted Ron's wedding to Cindy.

The New York Times reports that Ron's BFF-turned-foe, Donald Trump slammed his now-rival over the fiery feud. "DeSanctus is being absolutely destroyed by Disney," he opined on Truth Social. Other GOP members agree, accusing him of political retaliation. Then, there's the C problem. Ron was forced to clap back after Casey was mocked for being "America's Karen" by the media. "My wife is an incredibly strong first lady of Florida, a fantastic mother, and a great wife," he insisted to Fox Business. So, what do we know about Ron DeSantis' 3 kids with his wife, Casey?