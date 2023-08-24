What We Know About Beyonce's Half-Brother Nixon Knowles

To this day, it appears that Beyonce is still estranged from her half-brother Nixon, with Alexsandra Wright insinuating that Nixon is now at the age where he's starting to question why he doesn't have a relationship with his father's family.

In an interview with The Sun, Wright disclosed that she and Nixon had to live in a mobile home 10 miles away from Beyonce, but even then, the "Cuff It" singer failed to reach out, leaving Nixon wondering: "Why doesn't that person love me?" She still hopes they'll be able to form a relationship in the future, perhaps even just through social media. "They have Snapchat and all that," Wright added. "I think they will find a way to open up and have that conversation."

The former actor told the outlet that Nixon never had a normal childhood. "People will ask him straight up at school, 'Are you the brother?' Whatever they can Google they will ask him directly and even the grown-ups will take pictures of him," she claimed, noting that she would always remind him that "fame does not equal happiness" and that he shouldn't be jealous of his sister no matter her status. "But it's hard to see people living as billionaires. What does that kid think when I am working 16 hours a day and trying to get accounts paid? How does it feel?" But at the end of the day, Wright said: "Beyonce is a lovely person and she has never done anything to harm me."