Solange Knowles Initially Struggled With Her Sister Beyoncé's Fame

Beyoncé and Solange Knowles are one of the most famous celebrity sibling pairs in Hollywood, and they've always made it clear that not only are they sisters, but they're best friends, too. The two grew up in Houston, Texas, and were raised by two doting parents, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles.

In an interview with Evening Standard, Solange said that even from a young age, she already knew she could count on her sister for anything. "My sister was very protective of me, and we were very sweet with each other. I'm sure if we were closer in age we wouldn't have gotten along so great. But we've been super-close ever since I was about 13," she shared. Beyoncé, of course, confirmed this, saying in an early 2000s interview that she has zero qualms about fighting anyone who messes with Solange. "If someone talks about my sister, I swear to you, I'm ready to fight," she declared. "Like if my sister is happy, I'm even more happy. If she's sad, I'm even more sad." The "Crazy In Love" singer also brushed off rumors that the two of them try to one-up each other. "Absolutely not. We completely support each other," she said.

But according to Tina, the sisters weren't close at the start. The mother of two once revealed that when her daughters were younger, Solange struggled to grapple with her older sister's newfound fame, so Tina had arranged for them to go counseling.