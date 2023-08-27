Do Jenna Ortega And Catherine Zeta-Jones Get Along In Real Life?

Although Jenna Ortega's resume is pretty impressive for a young actor, working alongside Oscar-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones was initially a bit nerve-wracking for the "You" star. "Catherine Zeta-Jones is incredible. I felt so lucky to work with her, honestly. She's so cool. She's so normal. And someone with a resume like hers, and a talent like hers, I was a bit nervous. She's a big name," Ortega gushed to Netflix (via Express). She went on to share how much she admires Zeta-Jones and praised her professionalism on set. "I was very, very impressed by her. I would love to work with her again," the "Wednesday" star declared.

Zeta-Jones also had nothing but kind words to say about Ortega's work ethic. "I've gotten to work with a lot of young women over the years, and she is profoundly special in the way she is on the set — her professionalism, her joy of acting. In this show, she has the hardest schedule of any actor I've ever known," she stated, per BT. The "Chicago" actor added, "She's in literally every scene, and she comes prepared with ideas, she's creative, and she's fun. It really is a dream. Now I get why Tim said Jenna's special. She really is." While working under Burton might have been intimidating as well, Zeta-Jones shared how impressed she was with Ortega for staying true to her "Wednesday" character.