General Hospital: How Many Times Has Vanessa Marcil Been Married?

As a former soap opera actor Vanessa Marcil is no stranger to drama — and romances. Marcil shot to fame with her portrayal as Brenda Barrett on "General Hospital" when she first appeared in 1992 and would go on to star in the soap until 2003. She was also well-known for her role in "Beverly Hills, 90210," where she met her on-screen love interest, Brian Austin Green. The two started dating shortly after and got engaged in 2001. The following year, they welcomed their son Kassius Lijah but ended their engagement in 2003.

The former couple's rocky split became messy when Green sued Marcil for $200,000, claiming he had loaned her the amount but had never been paid back, per E! News. As reported by Page Six, Marcil then slammed Green publicly, claiming he was an absentee father to Kassius, to which he responded, "So, I can't tell you all how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+ year old woman on social media like she is still in high school. She has never in her life been someone to walk the walk. Talk is cheap."

While Marcil's contentious relationship with Green was what made headlines, many may not know that she was married once before him to another famous actor, and to another after her failed engagement to the "Beautiful Disaster" star.