How Did Millie Bobby Brown Meet Her Fiancé Jake Bongiovi?
Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi have a modern-day love story. In April, the "Stranger Things" star set the internet abuzz when she announced that she had gotten engaged to Bongiovi — the son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi with his wife Dorothea Hurley — at the young of age 19. Brown confirmed her engagement in a sweet Instagram post showing a black-and-white photo of her and Bongiovi while wearing her engagement ring. She captioned the post with a lyric from Taylor Swift's hit song "Lover," which read, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."
Per People, the couple was first linked together in June 2021 when Bongiovi posted a snapshot with Brown on social media, at the time referring to the "Enola Holmes" star as his "bff" in the caption. After confirming their romance that November, the two made their first red carpet appearance together at the 75th British Film Awards in London in March 2022 (seen above). Leading up to their engagement, Brown shared a tribute post on Instagram, calling Bongiovi her life partner. "Endlessly in love with the year I've had! Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (Bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life," she wrote. "Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. Let's do it again but better!"
While Brown and Bongiovi have made no secret of their love for each other, many are still curious about their relationship, including the story of how they met.
The start of something new
In November 2022, Millie Bobby Brown appeared on WIRED's "Autocomplete Interview," where she opened up about the beginning of her sweet relationship with Jake Bongiovi. The "Stranger Things" star revealed that she and her fiancé met, like many couples do these days, on social media. "We met on Instagram," Brown said. "And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"
Prior to Bongiovi, Brown has been linked to other famous young men in the industry, from Jacob Sartorius to Romeo Beckham. She was also rumored to have dated her "Stranger Things" co-star Noah Schnapp, but according to Brown, she and Schnapp have always been good friends. Talking about Schnapp — who later came out as gay — on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Brown said, "He's the best. I mean, we were always able to kind of connect with each other and it's so platonic, which is so beautiful." Her closeness to Schnapp doesn't seem to be an issue for her fiancé either, with Brown telling Barrymore, "Jake, by the way, who's my boyfriend, when we first met, [he] was like, 'You guys are in love,'" referring to her and Schnapp. Adding, "But it's in the most platonic way."
Since their first encounter, Brown and Bongiovi have been going strong and have been practically (and joyfully) attached at the hip, as they say. The two were most recently seen together during a dinner outing with Brown's parents, Kelly and Robert, in New York City last June, as reported by the Daily Mail.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are excited to say 'I do'
After announcing their engagement in April, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi celebrated their upcoming nuptials by hosting an engagement party last June. Celebrity hairstylist Pete Burkill shared snaps from the celebration on Instagram, including a photo of the pair posting next to a sign that reads, "Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi." "Congrats to this beautiful couple!" Burkill captioned his post. The two looked very much in love as they posed for photos during the party, with the "Damsel" actor dressed up in a white two-piece outfit, and Bongiovi looking dapper in his white shirt and green-colored suit.
Prior to their engagement party, Brown had dedicated a sweet social media tribute to her fiancé as he turned 21 last May. "This sums us up. In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand," Brown wrote in her post. "Happy birthday fiancé. I love you." Despite some critics saying that Brown and Bongiovi were too young for marriage, his father, Jon Bon Jovi, has publicly expressed his support for the pair in an interview on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM radio show "Radio Andy." "I don't know if age matters if you find the right partner and you grow together," the rock star, who has been with his wife Dorothea Hurley since high school, told Cohen. "I think that would be my advice, really. Growing up together is wise," he added.