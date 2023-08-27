How Did Millie Bobby Brown Meet Her Fiancé Jake Bongiovi?

Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi have a modern-day love story. In April, the "Stranger Things" star set the internet abuzz when she announced that she had gotten engaged to Bongiovi — the son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi with his wife Dorothea Hurley — at the young of age 19. Brown confirmed her engagement in a sweet Instagram post showing a black-and-white photo of her and Bongiovi while wearing her engagement ring. She captioned the post with a lyric from Taylor Swift's hit song "Lover," which read, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

Per People, the couple was first linked together in June 2021 when Bongiovi posted a snapshot with Brown on social media, at the time referring to the "Enola Holmes" star as his "bff" in the caption. After confirming their romance that November, the two made their first red carpet appearance together at the 75th British Film Awards in London in March 2022 (seen above). Leading up to their engagement, Brown shared a tribute post on Instagram, calling Bongiovi her life partner. "Endlessly in love with the year I've had! Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (Bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life," she wrote. "Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. Let's do it again but better!"

While Brown and Bongiovi have made no secret of their love for each other, many are still curious about their relationship, including the story of how they met.